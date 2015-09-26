YANGON, Sept 26 Myanmar's state-owned Myanma
Petroleum Products Enterprise (MPPE) has agreed to a joint
venture with Puma Energy Group Pte Ltd to distribute jet fuel,
the state-owned Myanma Alinn daily reported on Saturday.
Last year, MPPE chose Puma Energy from a short list of four
firms as its partner to distribute jet fuel amid a rise in
demand from new airports and a boom in tourist arrivals.
MPPE and Singapore-based Puma Energy Group signed the
agreement in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw on Friday, the daily
reported.
Under the agreement, the two firms will set up National
Energy Puma Aviation Services Co Ltd and MPPE will receive $20
million from Puma Energy as a signature bonus.
MPPE will invest $26 million in machinery and equipment
while Puma Energy will invest $51 million in the joint venture,
the paper said.
MPPE is currently the sole distributor of jet fuel in the
country, providing 29 million gallons of fuel at 11 airports
annually.
Puma Energy Group operates in more than 40 countries and
posted turnover of $13.4 billion in 2014, according to its
website. It provides jet fuel distribution services to 47
airports around the world.
Demand for jet fuel at Myanmar's three international
airports in Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyidaw is expected to grow
rapidly. Tourist arrivals have been rising steadily since a
quasi-civilian government took office in 2011.
The value of jet fuel imports has also risen, totalling
$2.44 billion in 2014/2015, up from $2.3 billion in 2013/2014
and $1.92 billion in 2010/2011, according to government data.
