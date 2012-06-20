YANGON, June 20 Myanmar will offer up to 18
onshore oil and gas blocks in a global tender to be launched
later this year, opening up a potential flood of new investment
to the poverty-stricken nation, a senior government official
said on Wednesday.
"For 2012, the international bidding round will be launched
in the next two to three months with between 16 to 18 blocks
available," said Aung Kyaw Htoo, assistant director of the
ministry of energy's planning department, at an industry
conference.
The new tender follows the country's largest oil and gas
offering in August, in which half of the 18 onshore blocks were
awarded to foreign companies. The government has signed
agreements with all but one of the seven foreign firms involved.
Myanmar's hopes of attracting more Western interest in the
upcoming tender were however dealt a setback last week, when
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi urged nations not to
invest in the state energy firm, Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise,
until it improved its business practices.
Asian companies, especially from China, Thailand and India,
have dominated foreign investment in Myanmar's lucrative oil and
gas sector, though Chevron and Total also have
operations in the country.