YANGON Nov 22 Myanmar's government
reached a breakthrough in talks with two major armed ethnic
groups after the most substantive negotiations this year on
ending decades of ethnic violence, participants said on Tuesday
The deals, which follow other signs of reform in one of the
world's most oppressive and isolated countries, were struck
during weekend ceasefire negotiations with armed ethnic rebels
near the border with Thailand and could help pave the way for a
lifting of U.S. and European sanctions.
Although Myanmar's recent reforms have earned praise from
U.S. President Barack Obama, both the United States and European
Union say the former British colony also known as Burma needs to
improve its human rights record before sanctions can be lifted.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who travels to
Yangon next week, said on Oct. 18 she wanted to see "real
elections" in Myanmar, more political prisoners freed and an end
to "terrible conflicts with ethnic minorities".
The government appeared to make tentative progress to
resolve at least some of the unrest between the military and
ethnic armies that control border areas with China and Thailand.
On Saturday, Minister of Railways Aung Min led a government
delegation in discussions with five of the armed ethnic groups.
Kyaw Yin Hliang, who attended the meetings on behalf of a
civil-society group called Myanmar Egress, said two of those
groups -- the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Shan State
Army-South -- had agreed with the government to move the
ceasefire talks forward on a state and national level.
That marked a breakthrough for both sides, he said, and
signalled a shift in tone. The talks focused on achieving a
lasting peace instead of securing just a ceasefire, he added.
"The ultimate goal is different this time around. The
previous talks were about reaching a ceasefire only. These talks
are now about achieving peace," he told Reuters. "This time they
are putting a lot of emphasis on the grassroots level."
Government negotiators have met twice with the KNU, in
September and last week, and once with the Shan State
Army-South, according to an official close to the government
negotiating team.
DECADES OF UNREST
Numerous ethnic militias have battled for decades with the
central government to preserve de facto autonomy held by groups
such as the Shan, Wa, Kachin, Karen and Mon.
Ceasefires have been agreed previously but no political
deals have ever been made for lasting peace.
The latest talks follow other signs of change under a
nominally civilian government that took office in March after
nearly 50 years of iron-fisted army rule.
Another source close to the talks said they were in a
delicate "confidence-building" phase.
The government, selected in an election last year that
Western governments and rights groups derided as a sham, has
defied critics with reforms that have included loosening some
media restrictions and freeing of more than 200 political
prisoners.
If the talks gain traction, they could herald a new era in a
decades-long struggle for national unity and open the door to
better relations with the West.
Ko Ko Hlaing, chief political adviser to President Thein
Sein, told Reuters on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in
Bali, Indonesia, last week that coming changes would directly
address improving treatment of ethnic minorities.
He said the government aimed to pacify Karens and other
ethnic groups with economic incentives, not violence.
Myanmar's army has battled since June with the Kachin
Independence Army (KIA) and has clashed with the Shan State
Army. Both Shan and Kachin states border China, the country's
biggest economic ally, which is concerned conflicts will harm
its energy interests in the region.
There was no word of progress with the KIA, which is among
the most resolute in its reluctance to surrender arms.
In the run-up to an election last year, the first in two
decades, the junta ordered ethnic groups to disarm and join the
political process, promising to give militias jobs in an
army-run Border Guard Force and hinting the groups would be
crushed if they refused.
Several smaller groups agreed, but the larger armies ignored
the call. Although there has been low-level fighting this year,
no major government offensive has so far been launched.
The government rarely acknowledges publicly that its troops
are engaged in combat with ethnic militias but in a televised
speech in August, President Thein Sein said state officials in
Kachin had been in talks with the KIA and that he hoped there
would be a peaceful solution.
