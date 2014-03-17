By Martin Petty
HANOI, March 17 The European Union will launch
negotiations this week for an investment pact with Myanmar, the
EU's top trade representative said on Monday, a deal aimed at
giving European firms preferential access to one of Asia's final
frontier markets.
Myanmar, an underdeveloped country closed off until 2012 to
Western firms due to trade sanctions, is on the radar of many
European companies seeking access to restricted sectors and
guarantees against risks in an uncertain climate.
"We'll negotiate preferential agreements and special deals,
mostly because we have quite a lot to offer them. We are big
investors and for a country like Myanmar, it's of the utmost
importance to have investors," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht said in an interview in Hanoi.
Located between the booming economies of India and China and
offering low wages, big agriculture and tourism potential and
natural resources like oil, gas, teak, copper and gemstones,
Myanmar's opening after 49 years of military rule has seen a
rush of western investor interest.
The country is looking to review investment legislation more
than a year after passing a foreign investment law that caused
rumbles among local tycoons and small firms worried about
competition.
Many foreign firms have yet to commit fully to Myanmar,
however, concerned about red tape and poor power and transport
infrastructure. They are also looking for safeguards in an
environment where cronyism exists among a political and economic
elite with ties to the still-powerful army.
"Our investors must be protected and it's important to
Myanmar because if the investments aren't protected, they simply
won't happen," De Gucht said.
"If you don't have that it's very difficult to take the risk
of putting in money from abroad."
De Gucht was in Hanoi to try to advance talks on a free
trade agreement with Vietnam which he said both sides were keen
to finalise by October after six rounds of negotiations.
Such an agreement has been reached with Singapore and talks
on a similar pact were ongoing with Thailand and Malaysia.
The push to finalise the bilateral deals, he said, did not
mean the EU had scrapped its initial plan of a trade deal with
the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), the
10-member bloc that covers a region of more than 500 million
people, with a combined GDP of over $2 trillion.
"It didn't work out and we switched to a one-on-one
solution," he said. "The idea is ...once we have agreement with
majority of ASEAN members, we can then turn it into a regional
agreement and that has been repeatedly discussed.
"We haven't put this aside, we've approached this the other
way around. A region-to-region agreement is the ultimate goal."
De Gucht was due to visit Cambodia on Tuesday, where he said
he would relay concerns from EU lawmakers about the rate of land
grabs and forced evictions in the country, some of which
implicate companies that have benefited from EU trade
concessions offered to poorer nations.
"The European parliament has explicitly asked me to discuss
this with the Cambodian government," he said.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)