* EU praises moves towards democracy
* Businesses eager to enter untapped market
* EU urges release of political prisoners
By Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, April 17 The European Union is
expected to lift all sanctions on Myanmar next week, except for
an arms embargo, in recognition of the "remarkable process of
reform" in the country, a document seen by Reuters showed on
Wednesday.
The EU agreed a year ago to suspend most of its sanctions
against Myanmar for a year, but it is now expected to go further
by agreeing "to lift all sanctions with the exception of the
embargo on arms", the document said.
The step, which was agreed by EU ambassadors on Wednesday,
paving the way for ministerial approval on Monday, will allow
European companies to invest in Myanmar, which has significant
natural resources and borders economic giants China and India.
"The EU is willing to open a new chapter in its relations
with Myanmar, building a lasting partnership," said the document
which contains the draft conclusions for Monday's EU foreign
ministers' meeting.
The EU had frozen the assets of nearly 1,000 companies and
institutions in Myanmar and banned almost 500 people from
entering the EU. It also prohibited military-related technical
help and banned investment in the mining, timber and precious
metals sectors.
The United States and other Western countries have been
easing sanctions on Myanmar to reward a wave of political and
economic reforms put in place since Myanmar's military stepped
aside and a quasi-civilian government was installed in 2011.
Under President Thein Sein's reforms, opposition leader and
Nobel peace prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who spent 17 years
under house arrest, has been allowed back into politics and has
made a number of visits abroad.
A succession of foreign leaders, including U.S. President
Barack Obama, have travelled to Myanmar, formerly known as
Burma, and the country is attracting a surge of interest from
overseas businesses keen to enter one of the last untapped
markets in Asia.
In February, Danish brewer Carlsberg said it was
returning to Myanmar following the easing of international
sanctions which forced it out of the country in the mid-1990s.
While praising moves towards democracy and government
efforts against corruption, the EU document called on Myanmar to
release unconditionally remaining political prisoners.
It also called on the government to deal with inter-communal
violence and take urgent action to deal with humanitarian risks
facing displaced people in Rakhine State, which was swept by
sectarian violence last year that killed at least 110 people and
left 120,000 homeless.
Sectarian violence erupted again last month and 43 people
were killed in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Thousands, mostly
Muslims, were driven from their homes and businesses as
bloodshed spread across the central region of the country.