BRUSSELS, April 19 European Union governments
have reached a preliminary agreement to suspend most EU
sanctions against Myanmar, in recognition of political and
economic reforms after decades of military dictatorship,
diplomats said.
The decision, taken by envoys of EU governments to Brussels
late on Wednesday, will have to be approved formally by foreign
ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg on April 23, before it can
take effect.
"There is now agreement in principle (on) ... a suspension
of all sanctions, except for the arms embargo," one EU diplomat
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)