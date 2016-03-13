By Aung Hla Tun
| YANGON, March 13
YANGON, March 13 Myanmar's new stock exchange
plans its first listing on March 25, the deputy finance minister
told Reuters on Sunday, more than three months after it
launched.
The Southeast Asian country's economy was devastated by
nearly 50 years of military rule and rapid reforms since the
junta handed over power in 2011 have included the development of
capital markets to help finance growth, such as the new stock
market.
But with challenges ranging from governance standards to
inexperience and lack of capacity, progress has been slow.
Since the exchange's official opening in December, there have
been no transactions because there is nothing to trade.
Deputy Finance Minister Maung Maung Thein said three
companies would list and start trading on the Yangon Stock
Exchange (YSX) on March 25. He declined to name the companies,
but said the three initial listings would be those companies
"most ready."
Trading would be limited to one company at a time for
several days because the market was still in its infancy, he
said.
A Yangon-based banker said that none of the companies that
have been discussed by officials as potential candidates for
listing have issued a prospectus.
The exchange had tentatively planned to launch trading on
March 11 but problems found in test trading delayed it, the
banker said. That was the latest in a string of delays to the
start of trading.
The first company to list would have been First Myanmar
Investment (FMI), the banker said. FMI is a conglomerate of
tycoon Surge Pun and one of Myanmar's biggest public companies.
A spokesperon for FMI declined to comment and directed
enquiries to the YSX.
The FMI listing will not involve an initial public offering
or the raising of fresh capital, the banker said. The listing is
a recycling of a previous share issue as FMI would list shares
it has previously sold to the public through direct
subscription, he said.
Pun's firm has a head start on other companies in Myanmar in
terms of meeting the governance and transparency standards
required for a listing. FMI sister company Yoma Strategic
Holdings is listed in Singapore, and is the only
Myanmar company listed abroad.
Aside from FMI, the government wants five other companies to
prepare to list. Among them are Myanmar Citizens Bank, First
Private Bank and Thilawa SEZ Holdings, which controls a new
industrial zone jointly run by the government and a Japanese
consortium.
Myanma Economic Bank owns 51 percent of the exchange,
presenting another potential problem if foreign investors should
be allowed to invest in the future. The bank is among several
lenders on the U.S. Department of Treasury's list of sanctioned
entities due to its ties to the former junta.
Japan's Daiwa Securities and the Japan Exchange Group, which
operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, own the rest of the YSE.
($1 = 1,209.0000 kyat)
(Additional reporting by Timothy McLaughlin and Simon Webb;
Writing by Simon Webb. Editing by Jane Merriman)