By Jared Ferrie
| YANGON, March 25
YANGON, March 25 Myanmar on Tuesday launched an
export strategy aimed at strengthening smaller companies, which
is a departure from 49 years of military rule when a few large
firms dominated the economy, said the International Trade Centre
(ITC).
Myanmar's economy was eviscerated by poor management and
corruption under the former military government, and Western
countries imposed strict sanctions in response to human rights
abuses.
A semi-civilian government has implemented sweeping
political and economic reforms since taking power in 2011. In
recognition, the European Union, Australia, the United States
and other countries have lifted or eased sanctions.
That has opened the door to the global economy, and the ITC,
which is affiliated with the United Nations and World Trade
Organization, worked with the government and the German aid
agency, GIZ, to develop the country's first ever national export
strategy.
"We really want to ensure that now also these small and
medium sized enterprises are included in the process," said
Irina Scheffmann of GIZ. "It's not only big companies that have
a share of the cake."
The former military government tightly controlled the
economy, a situation that benefited a handful of firms owned by
so-called cronies, many of whom remain on the United States'
list of sanctioned individuals.
Myanmar still suffers from the effects of economic
isolation, said the ITC, GIZ and the Commerce Ministry.
"Exports have become concentrated on a handful of products,
mostly unprocessed natural resources, and export destinations
remain limited," they said in a statement.
The strategy was drawn up after consultation with private
companies and the government and will focus on a few key sectors
including forestry products and garments, they said.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)