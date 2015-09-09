KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost
$20 billion in dirty money linked to corruption, crime and tax
evasion has left Myanmar in the past five decades, slashing
government revenue and driving a thriving underground economy, a
money-laundering watchdog said on Wednesday.
Fraudulent invoicing of trade deals and physical smuggling
of drugs, timber, gems and other goods pose big challenges to
Myanmar, which will hold its first general elections next month
since the end of military rule, U.S.-based Global Financial
Integrity said in a report.
Illicit financial inflows have accelerated in the past few
years as the economy has opened up, and over the past five
decades were four times as big as outflows, it said.
"Myanmar must be one of the most porous countries in the
world," GFI economist Joseph Spanjers, the report's co-author,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"It is a serious challenge for the country as tax losses due
to illicit flows are robbing it of crucial public funds."
Long isolation and trade restrictions during the nearly
50-year-long reign of a military government until 2011 and
attempts to regulate currency exchange rates have combined to
drive a substantial part of Myanmar's economy underground, GFI
said.
The Southeast Asian country, one of the poorest in the
region, is not alone in grappling with the negative impacts of
illicit financial flows.
GFI estimates almost $1 trillion in dirty money leaves poor
nations each year, an outflow that has grabbed the attention of
anti-poverty groups and world leaders because, by cutting tax
revenue needed to fund areas such as health and education, it
has a corrosive impact on development.
Illicit financial flows from Myanmar totalled $18.7 billion
from 1960 to 2013, averaging 6.5 percent of the country's annual
economic output, GFI said.
In the same period $77.7 billion of illicit money entered
Myanmar, an inflow typical of countries where smuggling is a
major part of the economy.
Total illicit financial flows were the equivalent of up to
172 percent of health expenditure and up to 73 percent of
education spending, the researchers found, showing how both
movements of money deprive the government of crucial tax
revenue.
Myanmar's tax collection rates are among the lowest in the
world at 7 percent of economic output.
UNDERGROUND ECONOMY
GFI said its figures for illicit flows of money are likely
to underestimate the amounts relating to drug trafficking and
trade in goods subject to international sanctions.
The underground economy accounted for an average of about 55
percent of economic output during the period covered in the
report, one of the highest in the world, GFI said.
Spanjers said the fact that about 30 percent of the tax loss
happened in the last four years of the study was troubling. In
2013 alone, unregulated financial inflows totalled some $10
bilion, more than 20 percent of GDP.
"It indicates that some individuals have been taking
advantage of increased economic openness for personal gain, at
the expense of the rest of the country," he said.
GFI said it was crucial that Myanmar improve its financial
transparency, as well as data collection and quality, including
moving towards real-time world market pricing to curtail trade
misinvoicing.
The government was unavailable for comment.
