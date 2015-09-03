LONDON, Sept 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Floods in
Myanmar caused by heavy monsoon rains and a cyclone have
destroyed crops and killed livestock and will cause food
shortages if aid is not provided, though funding so far is
inadequate, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said.
Some 1.6 million people have been affected and more than 100
killed since June, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs said.
Cyclone Komen, which hit Myanmar at the end of July,
worsened the damage caused by the unusually heavy monsoon rains,
and floodwaters have inundated a total of 1.4 million acres of
farmland, the FAO said on Thursday.
The floods and landslides across the country have destroyed
972,000 acres of standing crops and 36,000 acres of fish and
shrimp ponds, and drowned 20,000 cattle, it said.
"Now that the water is receding, we need to act swiftly to
help rural communities get back on their feet, providing them
with seeds, equipment and other support they need", Bui Thi Lan,
the FAO representative in Myanmar, said in a statement.
Twelve of Myanmar's 14 provinces have been affected by the
flooding, and 385,000 households have been internally displaced.
Relief efforts have been hindered by damage to vital
infrastructure such as bridges, roads and railways.
The reformist government has responded to the crisis much
more swiftly than the preceding military government, which
delayed international aid efforts following the devastation
caused by Cyclone Nargis in 2008.
The FAO said it aimed to provide rice and other winter crops
to be planted at the start of the dry season in October, and
planned to help farmers keep their cattle alive and rebuild
infrastructure.
But Lan said U.N. agencies were reporting inadequate funding
for the crisis and this was making their work difficult.
"It is stunning that this emergency is widely being
underestimated by global media and international donors," she
said.
So far $24 million has been provided for the flood response,
according to the Financial Tracking Service, which estimates
$75.5 million will be needed to address the needs of over
580,000 people in the next five months.
Four of the worst hit provinces have also experienced ethnic
tension since 2012, resulting in 660,000 people being internally
displaced and therefore more vulnerable to the weather.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)