By Jared Ferrie
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, June 6 Anglo-Dutch consumer
goods giant Unilever has drawn up plans for a
second factory in Myanmar, an executive said on Thursday,
showing its confidence in the newly emerging market even before
production starts at its first plant there.
International companies are lining up to enter Myanmar now
Western countries have lifted or suspended sanctions following
the end of nearly half a century of military rule in 2011.
Coca-Cola Co said on June 4 it had begun bottling in
the Southeast Asian country for the first time in more than 60
years and Unilever said the same day it was opening its first
factory since its operations were nationalised in 1965.
"We'll open up a second one later this year," Bauke Rouwers,
chairman of Unilever Thai Trading, told Reuters on the sidelines
of the World Economic Forum being held in Myanmar's capital,
Naypyitaw, in recognition of the dramatic reforms under way.
After re-entering the country three years ago, Unilever
already supplies 100,000 outlets with hygiene products including
shampoo and toothpaste as well as the chicken seasoning powder
that it will make at its new factory.
Production is due to start in a few weeks, with a number of
the Myanmar nationals currently working in its factory in
Thailand returning home to work at the plant in the commercial
capital, Yangon.
The company says it will invest 500 million euros ($654
million) in Myanmar over the next decade.
Peter Ter Kulve, president of its Southeast Asia and
Australia region, said the money will be spent recruiting and
training staff, building up a distribution system, expanding its
manufacturing base and marketing the brand.
"Eventually it is going to be an affluent country," he said.
"They have resources, people, agricultural land, oil and gas, a
lot of tourism."
CAPITAL ABUZZ
The World Economic Forum is the biggest event ever seen in
Naypyitaw, a new capital that was built from scratch by the
former junta a decade ago.
The city is buzzing with business people, foreign officials
and academics, debating how to develop the economy and ensure
all its people benefit after decades of isolation.
"There has been quick change, good momentum. Now it has to
be sustained," said Heang Chhor, a senior partner with the
McKinsey Global Institute.
In a report at the end of May, consultancy McKinsey forecast
that Myanmar's economy could more than quadruple from $45
billion in 2010 to $200 billion in 2030.
The number of consumers with "discretionary spending
potential" could grow from 2.5 million of Myanmar's 60 million
population to 19 million, it said.
Economic growth would be driven mainly by agriculture,
mining and energy, infrastructure development and manufacturing.
Heang Chhor said manufacturing was the most important of
those and could grow from about 15 percent to one third of the
economy, creating 6 million jobs, as manufacturers move in from
China and other Asian countries, attracted by low labour costs.
But the report warned that Myanmar desperately needed to
increase the productivity of its workforce.
A worker in Myanmar "adds only $1,500 of economic value in a
year of work, around 70 percent less than the average of seven
other Asian economies" including Thailand, China and Indonesia.
Other analysts caution that democracy is still fragile and
the military remains a force both in politics and the economy.
But Unilever's Ter Kulve said he was not worried about the
possibility his company might be nationalised once again. "We
believe the country has embraced being an open trading partner
of the world," he said.