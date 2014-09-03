BERLIN, Sept 3 When German Chancellor Angela
Merkel met visiting President Thein Sein on Wednesday, they
agreed on the things Myanmar needs to do, but disagreed on the
order in which it needs to do them.
"For good economic development you need peaceful development
and that requires equality and tolerance towards minorities,"
Merkel said.
Sein put it the other way round. "If we have economic
success, then democratisation is easier," he said. He also
pointed out Myanmar's three years of democracy had seen many
difficulties "but we have nevertheless been able to carry out
this enormous democratic process without spilling blood".
Merkel acknowledged a lot had been done in Myanmar since its
political transition from military rule in 2011, such as on
press freedom and added that though it was still a poor country
"it has growth rates of over 7 percent so the signs are very
good".
Myanmar, one of Asia's poorest countries with many different
ethnic minorities, has a by-election late this year and a
parliamentary election in 2015. "We hope the elections are free,
fair and transparent and that everyone has the possibility to be
a candidate and represent their party," Merkel told journalists
after meeting with Sein.
The exercise in democracy does have some limits. Among them
are the constitution's restrictions on who can run for
president.
For instance, it bars anyone from running for president who
has immediate family members who are foreign nationals.
Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi's late husband and two sons
are British, and many observers believe the provision was
written specifically to keep the Nobel prize winner from seeking
the office.
