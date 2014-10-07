YANGON Oct 7 The International Monetary Fund
(IMF) estimated on Monday that Myanmar's economy will grow by an
average 8 percent in the coming years led by rising gas
production and investment.
The IMF praised Myanmar for its economic reforms, but said
more were needed at both policy and institutional level as the
authorities' capacity was becoming stretched.
It also warned that risks to the economy were growing due to
thin external and fiscal buffers, with the underlying fiscal
deficit expected to increase to around 5.5 percent of GDP for
the fiscal year ending in March next year.
Parliamentary elections due next year will be the first
since President Thein Sein embarked on landmark reforms in 2011,
dismantling the control of the military, which had ruled since
seizing power in a 1962 coup.
The international community has re-engaged with Myanmar
since the end of military rule, resulting in more investment in
the country, also known as Burma.
The IMF said that the recent granting of bank licenses to
foreign banks - nine were granted licenses on Oct. 1 to operate
on a limited basis - would present challenges.
"The entry of foreign banks will burden nascent supervisory
capacity and challenge monetary and exchange rate management,
particularly in the face of continuing demand-side pressures on
inflation," the IMF said.
The IMF suggested that reform efforts focus on investments
in infrastructure, the expansion of education and health
services, improved access to finance, improvement of the
business environment and the diversifying of exports.
