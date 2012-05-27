* Two-way trade to nearly double in two years
* Indian business officials join PM on visit
* India challenges China's influence
By Andrew R.C. Marshall
SITTWE, Myanmar, May 27 In northwest Myanmar,
where the Kaladan River flows out into the Bay of Bengal, the
two giant arms of a half-built wharf enfold the estuarine mud
with steel and concrete.
Their embrace is fraternal - Myanmar's giant neighbour India
is funding the new port in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State
- but also strategic.
The port is part of a $214-million river and road network
that will carve a trade route into India's landlocked northeast
and underscore New Delhi's determination to capitalise on
Myanmar's growing importance at Asia's crossroads.
Manmohan Singh will seek to bolster ties this week during
the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Myanmar in 25
years. His official agenda includes road, rail, waterways and
air links, says India's foreign ministry.
Unofficially, he must also overcome a history of bad blood
with Myanmar, where Indian investments are already dwarfed by
regional rival China.
The visit follows a year of dramatic reforms in which
Myanmar has pulled back from China's powerful economic and
political orbit and won a suspension of U.S. and European
sanctions. With change has come a series of high profile visits,
including stops by the leaders of Britain and South Korea, as
well as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
President Thein Sein's government has held peace talks with
ethnic minority rebels, relaxed strict media censorship, allowed
trade unions and protests and held a by-election dominated by
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's opposition party.
As Myanmar emerges from decades of isolation, trade with its
neighbour is already swelling. Myanmar's government expects
two-way trade with India to nearly double in two years to $2
billion, from $1.4 billion in the year to March 30, a figure
that was nearly 30 percent higher from the previous year,
according to Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce.
"Stronger trade and investment links, development of border
areas, improving connectivity between our two countries and
building capacity and human resources are areas that I hope to
focus on during my visit," Singh said in a statement released
before his arrival in the capital Naypyitaw on Sunday evening.
India should be a natural partner, with ties stretching back
to the ancient Buddhist emperor Ashoka and, more recently, a
shared experience of British colonialism and World War Two.
But its business interests in the former Burma have been
"few and far between" since the mass expulsion of Indian
merchants after the military seized power in 1962, says Thant
Myint-U, author of "Where China Meets India: Burma and the New
Crossroads of Asia".
"Many in India remember all too well that this was the
country that nationalised Indian businesses and expelled
hundreds of thousands of ethnic Indians with literally nothing
more than the shirts on their backs," he said.
One hopeful symbol of improved ties is Sittwe.
The two countries formally agreed on the so-called Kaladan
Multimodal Transit Transport Project in April 2008, just seven
months after Myanmar's military junta crushed nationwide
pro-democracy protests led by Buddhist monks.
Work began on Sittwe port in September 2010, shortly before
the former military junta held a rigged election that brought to
power a quasi-civilian but surprisingly reformist government.
Indian conglomerate Essar Group is building the port on
70,000 square metres (753,000 sq ft) of landfill in Sittwe's
centre. It should be ready in two years, says Myanmar's Commerce
Ministry, accommodating ships from the Indian city of Kolkata, a
539-km (334 mile) voyage away across the Bay of Bengal, and
handling up to 500,000 tonnes a year.
From Sittwe, ships will sail up the Kaladan River to the
town of Paletwa, where Essar will build a second, smaller port.
A 122-km (76-mile) highway will connect Paletwa to the Indian
state of Mizoram. The two ports and dredge work will cost $74
million. The highway will cost $140 million.
STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE
India is already Myanmar's third-biggest export market after
Thailand and China. But Thant Myint-U plays down Myanmar's
economic importance to India. "Myanmar is extremely important
for India's northeast, but because the northeast itself rarely
gets Delhi's attention, that in itself doesn't count for much."
However, New Delhi is acutely aware of Myanmar's strategic
significance "because of China's increasing economic presence
and anxiety about a possible future Chinese presence on the Bay
of Bengal", he says.
Not far south of Sittwe, Chinese money is funding a bigger
port and special economic zone in Kyaukphyu, a coastal town
where Myanmar-China pipelines reach the Bay of Bengal, creating
a passage from western China to South and Southeast Asia and
allowing shipments of fuel and natural resources to avoid the
Malacca Strait.
An Essar company official said "communication problems" had
been a headache during the project, with Myanmar officials slow
to provide information and language issues also a hurdle. The
company, however, would consider further projects in the
country, given they had already worked there.
"Business is all about relationships, and we have been
meeting the right people," the official said.
A delegation of Indian business officials will join the
prime minister on his visit, said an Indian Foreign Ministry
official, adding that India was looking at setting up a special
economic zone.
Indian companies are showing interest too.
Tata Motors, which makes the ultra-cheap Nano and
owns Jaguar Land Rover, is looking to expand operations in
Myanmar by assembling and selling buses and light commercial
vehicles there, its India head said in January. Tata already
operates a truck assembly plant in Myanmar.
State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
, which has two gas blocks in Myanmar with production
due to start in 2013, and tractor maker Escorts Ltd
have also said they are looking to expand operations there.
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once lionised
by New Delhi, which gave her the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru
Award in 1993 and Myanmar's dictatorship the cold shoulder.
Singh will meet Suu Kyi in the biggest city Yangon on Tuesday.
But with growing investment in Myanmar by regional rival
China, the world's biggest democracy has forged closer ties,
inviting former dictator Senior General Than Shwe on an official
state visit to India in 2004.
Three years later, after he presided over a violent
crackdown on pro-democracy protests led by Buddhist monks, India
was widely criticised for its muted response amid international
outrage.
"Manmohan Singh has to do more than offer ports, bridges and
roads, as the Chinese do," says Thant Myint-U. "Instead, he has
to ... delve deeply into the very long history of cultural ties
between the two countries and come up with a new vision for
Indo-Burmese relations.
"The problem is that no one in Burma thinks of India when
they think of the future."
Still, Myanmar expects to benefit from the Sittwe project,
partly from jobs. Essar employs 600 local people on the Sittwe
site, although it brought in most of its skilled workers and
specialist construction equipment from India.
"This project is good for the northeast part of India and
for Myanmar," Myanmar Industry Minister Soe Thein said in an
interview with Reuters in Naypyitaw. "We can't do it ourselves
due to the lack of budget and problems in our financial sector."