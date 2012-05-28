YANGON May 28 India signed a raft of agreements
with Myanmar on Monday in the first visit by an Indian leader in
25 years, aimed at shoring up its presence as rival countries
line up to do business with its strategically located neighbour.
Manmohan Singh held talks with Myanmar's reformist
president, Thein Sein, in the capital Naypyitaw, where a $500
million line of credit to Myanmar was among 12 agreements
signed, according to the foreign ministries of both countries.
Singh's trip comes as competition heats up between Asian
powers keen to tap Myanmar's abundant natural resources and its
position as a regional crossroads. U.S. and European investors
are also sizing up its potential following the recent suspension
of most trade sanctions.
India's advance on its eastern neighbour with offers of
credit, the development of border regions, investment promotion
and help on agricultural research comes after a year of dramatic
reform in Myanmar that has opened it up to the outside world and
started to reduce its dependence on China.
"The prime minister of India reiterated India's readiness to
extend all necessary assistance in accelerating the country's
democratic transition and developing the capacity of democratic
institutions," the two leaders said in a joint statement.
The two countries have had periods of difficult relations
since they gained independence from Britain in the late 1940s.
India supported Myanmar's pro-democracy opposition after the
Myanmar military crushed a 1988 uprising. But later, apparently
nervous about Myanmar's close ties with China, India sought to
mend fences with the Myanmar junta that ruled until last year.
The two leaders agreed to enhance transport links along
their border to facilitate trade and tourism and said they would
look into strengthening air, rail and shipping links.
As well as the energy sector, the agreement mentioned
possible Indian investment in infrastructure projects such as
the Dawei port being developed by top Thai construction firm
Italian-Thai Development Pcl.
Two-way trade with India, Myanmar's third-biggest export
market after China and Thailand, is expected to swell to $2
billion from $1.4 billion within two years, according to
Myanmar's government.
ROCKY RELATIONS
State-run Indian explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
Ltd and tractor maker Escorts Ltd are
looking to expand operations there, while Tata Motors,
which makes the ultra-cheap Nano and owns Jaguar Land Rover,
said on Monday it had signed a deal with Myanmar's Apex Greatest
Industrial (AGI) to distribute its vehicles in the country.
India is also funding the construction of a port in the
western Myanmar town of Sittwe, part of a $214 million river and
road network that will carve a trade route to India's landlocked
northeast. The project employs 600 Myanmar workers.
The leaders said in the statement they would work to remove
impediments to trade and facilitate banking. They said their
central banks would soon sign a memorandum of understanding on
"currency arrangements". They gave no details.
The moves to boost business ties in Myanmar come after
decades of rocky relations in which their trade dwindled.
The military junta that seized power in Myanmar in 1962
nationalised Indian businesses and expelled tens of thousands of
ethnic Indians. Ties were further dented when India gave
sanctuary to pro-democracy activists after troops crushed the
1988 uprising.
Singh was due to meet Nobel laureate and recently elected
parliamentarian Aung San Suu Kyi in the commercial capital,
Yangon, on Tuesday.
Singh's trip comes after visits to Myanmar by the leaders of
Britain, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia, as well as U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun in Yangon and Satarupa Bhattacharjya
in New Delhi; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould
and Robert Birsel)