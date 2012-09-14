By Aung Hla Tun
| NAYPYITAW, Sept 14
NAYPYITAW, Sept 14 Myanmar will allow foreign
investors into its insurance sector by around 2015 once local
private insurers have had time to establish themselves, a senior
government official told Reuters.
"We need to give these local companies a chance to gain some
experience in this business. And then, we will allow foreign
investors to do insurance. I think it will happen around 2015,"
Dr. Maung Maung Thein, deputy minister of finance and revenue,
said on the sidelines of an investment forum in the nation's
capital.
His comments come after the head of Prudential Plc,
Britain's leading insurer, expressed interest in Myanmar, and
roughly a week after Myanmar's government issued insurance
licenses to 12 privately-owned domestic companies.
As Western economies slow and the developed economies in
Asia become saturated, insurers are increasingly turning to
Southeast Asia, drawn by its growing middle classes and lack of
insurance policy holders.
Few in the industry expect major revenues from individual
Southeast Asian countries, but they acknowledge the growth
potential within the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN).
Myanmar, with its population of around 60 million, is
expected to post real GDP growth of around 6 percent over the
next five years, according to the International Monetary Fund.
Prudential, which recently won in-principle approval from
the Cambodian government to open a wholly foreign-owned life
insurance operation there, said last month it was also
considering a move into Myanmar. "We are looking all the time at
global opportunities Myanmar is on our radar," CEO Tidjane
Thiam said.
The 160-year-old insurer generates 45 percent of its sales
in Asia, and Thiam said less-developed Asian economies, where
take-up of insurance is low, have stronger growth potential as
more people will insure themselves and others will take on more
cover.
European insurers will probably stay away from Myanmar at
first, but the Japanese could be interested, said Fitch Ratings'
Asia Pacific head of insurance Jeffrey Liew.
"You see insurers like Aviva pulling out of their
non-dominant markets," he said. "European insurers are still
exposed to sovereign debt crises in their home markets and need
to preserve capital."
"The Japanese could be more aggressive. You see them
venturing into Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia," Liew said,
adding, however, that while foreign insurers may secure licenses
they will be cautious about committing resources in a market
with such a recent fractious past.
Both Sompo Japan Insurance Inc and Tokio Marine & Nichido
Fire Insurance Co Ltd have representative offices in
Yangon, according to the Insurance Directory of Asia 2013,
published by the Asia Insurance Review.
Before the former military government launched a sweeping
nationalization in 1963, there were more than 70 local and
foreign private insurance companies operating in Myanmar. Only
the government-owned Myanma Insurance Enterprise has been doing
insurance business since then.
In the year to end-March, Myanma Insurance wrote gross
premiums totalling 24.1 trillion kyat - around $28 million at
official exchange rates.