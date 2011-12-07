YANGON Dec 7 Just hours after U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton left Myanmar last week,
property prices began to soar.
In central Yangon, an area of dilapidated colonial-era
buildings, one property shot up to $1.8 million from $1.5
million.
"He said he would be stupid not to ask for more," said
German businessman Floyd Bennit, recounting what the developer
told him and a partner while they were scoping out prospective
investment properties in Myanmar's largest city on Saturday.
The price hike reflects shoots of optimism among investors
sizing up the resource-rich, former British colony following the
most dramatic changes since the military took power in what was
then known as Burma in a 1962 coup.
While many Western multinationals remain publicly cautious
about the investment prospects of a country entangled in U.S.
and European sanctions following years of human rights abuses,
Yangon's five-star hotels tell a different story.
Executives from a range of countries and industries huddle
in groups in darkened lobbies or dine with their Burmese
contacts in restaurants. U.S. sanctions are a hot topic, as they
have been since 1988 when the United States first imposed them
following a crackdown on student protests that killed thousands.
But the conversation has changed. It is no longer a matter
of whether they will be lifted, but when.
In interviews with Reuters, many executives said Clinton's
Nov. 30-Dec. 2 visit -- the first by a U.S. secretary of state
in 50 years -- had radically altered the investment mindset even
if companies had yet to say so publicly.
"It's a country that is very well placed in terms of
geography, in terms of demographics and in terms of timing,"
Andrew Pullar, an investment manager with the Sentient Group, a
resource-focused private equity outfit, said in Yangon.
"There has been a confluence of events that's made it a very
interesting place."
Many of these executives expect sanctions to be gone by next
year or by 2013 at the latest, opening up one of Asia's final
frontiers -- a country of 55 million people that was among the
region's richest just half a century ago before the coup ushered
in 49 years of disastrous and brutal military rule.
As big as France and Britain combined, Myanmar sits
strategically between India and China with ports on the Indian
Ocean and Andaman Sea, all of which have made it a vital energy
security asset for Beijing's landlocked western provinces and a
priority for Washington as President Barack Obama strengthens
engagement with Asia.
Myanmar, whose sought-after resources include natural gas,
timber and precious gems, is building a multi-billion-dollar
port through which oil can reach a 790-km (490-mile) pipeline
now under construction with Chinese money and workers.
That, along with hydro-power dams and highway projects,
underpins more than $14 billion of pledged Chinese investment in
Myanmar's 2010/11 (April-March) fiscal year, taking total
foreign direct investment promises to $20 billion from just $300
million a year before, official data show.
RISKY GAMBLE
But there are plenty of risks. Infrastructure is in tatters,
bureaucracy is stifling, laws are weak or non-existent and
Myanmar's roads, ports and highways are terrible. Still, many
businesses are putting plans in motion, expecting change.
Last week, as Clinton was visiting, a delegation of nearly
30 German businesses toured Yangon and the capital Naypyitaw to
size up the country's prospects. Most represented small and
medium companies, but there were some big names in the group,
including Commerzbank AG, Germany's second-biggest
bank, and DEG, the German Investment Corporation.
India, Vietnam and the Chinese province of Guangdong have
all had trade shows in Yangon, the former capital, in the past
three weeks. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
, the world's biggest bank by market value, had a
branch opening ceremony the week Clinton was in town.
Local sources said Chevron Corp executives were also
in Yangon in recent weeks, although this was not confirmed by
the company.
Chevron is among a handful of U.S. companies allowed to do
business in Myanmar under a clause that excludes investments
that began before sanctions were put in place.
"We're very proud of our work there," Rhonda Zygocki,
Chevron's executive vice president of policy and planning, told
Reuters on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in
Doha. "It's a positive sign that the Secretary was there so
we'll be monitoring developments."
Will Chevron expand its operations? "By law we are
prohibited," she said. "Things would have to change legally for
that to happen so it's a positive sign that the Secretary's
visit was so constructive."
State-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise data showed
Myanmar has 115 million barrels of onshore and 100 million
barrels of offshore proven oil reserves. The proven onshore gas
reserves are 400 billion cubic feet and offshore are 16 trillion
cubic feet .
In contrast, Australia's overall proven gas reserves are 103
trillion cubic ft, according to the BP Statistical review.
Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly
traded oil company, sees potential in Myanmar.
"Certainly they have the resource potential, but at this
state we have to wait," Rex Tillerson, Exxon's chairman and
chief executive, told Reuters in Doha.
France's Total SA, which already has a project in
Myanmar, has said it would like to play a bigger role pending
concrete signs of democratic reform.
"It is a positive sign," Jean-Marc Fontaine, Total's vice
president of sustainable development and coordination, said of
Clinton's visit.
Consumer brands such as Coca-Cola Co are waiting in
the wings. "The company would only consider exploring business
opportunities in Myanmar at the appropriate time," a Coca-Cola
spokesman said, citing the need to comply with relevant laws.
"NEW CULTURE"
While Western firms have been shut out by sanctions,
Myanmar's Asian neighbours such as Singapore and Thailand have
jumped in. Most of the hotels popular with foreign visitors are
run by Asian chains.
Room rates have risen sharply since last year in response to
a rise in tourists and businessmen. At the Strand Hotel,
Yangon's ritziest address run by GMH, which operates from
Singapore, the cheapest room is quoted at $660, compared with
$350 a year ago.
For German businessman Bennit and his friend, it was the
fourth trip to Yangon in three months, beginning in September
after a diplomat acquaintance in Yangon told them they had to
see for themselves the transformation under way, a process that
gathered momentum after the army nominally handed power to a
civilian parliament in March following elections last year.
"The atmosphere now is very good and it looks like it's
going to be irreversible," said Bennit, who runs a sourcing
company based in Vietnam.
But the sustainability of Myanmar's reforms is not a
foregone conclusion.
President Thein Sein and parliament speaker Thura Shwe Mann,
backed by military chief Min Aung Hlaing, are leading the
changes in the former army-run country that in recent months has
freed more than 200 political prisoners, eased some media
controls, allowed labour unions and legalised public protests,
among other reforms.
More changes are promised, but connected businessmen say
hardliners in the leadership remain resistant to change and that
the president is moving cautiously.
Nay Zin Latt, a writer, hotelier and one of Thein Sein's
political advisors, said the biggest risk to reforms were
officials unable to adapt to the new reality.
"Some of them are not very adaptive to the new culture, new
practices," he said.
Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner freed
from house arrest last year, has urged foreign governments to
support the reforms.
Christian Oram, a British businessman who has worked in the
information technology sector in Myanmar for 13 years and now
plans a $30 million Myanmar-focused fund investing in businesses
such as boutique hotels and food processing, said ending
sanctions would be the real turning point.
"Myanmar provides a really good risk-reward situation," he
said. "The early growth phase promises potentially extraordinary
returns. You can't get extraordinary returns in Vietnam anymore,
or Thailand... In Myanmar we are just getting started."
A foreign lawyer who works in Yangon said the list of
challenges for foreign businesses was long and included some
potential deal-breakers.
Among them: an arcane foreign exchange regime with multiple
rates; land rights rules that permit only short lease terms; the
inability to transfer shares of Myanmar companies directly to
foreigners; and the fact that Myanmar is not a signatory to a
1958 U.N. convention on arbitration that helps companies receive
impartial rulings in disputes and avoid local court systems.
Change will come, he said, but he expects "a complicated and
drawn out process".
NOT QUITE THERE
Pullar, making his first trip to Myanmar on behalf of a
private equity firm with $2.5 billion under management in
natural resources around the world, is happy to wait.
"Twenty years from now this place will have a vibrant mining
sector," he said. "I wouldn't be happy to jump in right now. Too
much needs to be done ... it's not about one visit. It's about
coming back five or 10 times before we do something here."
Bennit, too, says Myanmar isn't quite there yet.
"There are a lot of things that will come, but for now it is
still about six months off. Now it's all about doing
fact-finding," he said in the lobby bar of Yangon's Park Royal
Hotel, run by Singapore-based Pan Pacific Hotels Group.
Even if the government can enact a set of revised,
investor-friendly laws and cut bureaucracy, the road and
transport system is woeful, power cuts are the norm and land
prices are already "unrealistic" in Yangon, he added.
Illustrating his point, Ko Win Bo, an estate agent at
Kyansitmin Real Estate, said land prices at an industrial zone
on the western outskirts of Yangon now cost up to 7,000 kyat
(per sq ft), compared with 250 kyat the government sold to
original developers a few years ago.
The cost of labour has also been a surprise.
Textile workers in Myanmar are paid about $100 a month,
whereas in Vietnam it is about $150, said Bennit, who lives in
Ho Chi Minh City.
"But you get real value for $150 -- an experienced sewer,
someone who has done Hugo Boss or Prada. That wouldn't be the
case here," he said.
Wael Elmawie, an ebullient Lebanese businessman who has
worked in Myanmar for 12 years through stretches when he and
others thought the business environment couldn't get worse,
smells opportunity around the corner.
"It feels great now," said Elmawie, general manager of PEB
Steel Buildings Co Ltd and a former representative in Myanmar of
the Saudi firm Zamil Steel.
A year ago he had eight people working for him in a business
that designs steel buildings which are packaged in Vietnam and
shipped to Myanmar for assembly. This year he has expanded to 22
in Yangon and Naypyitaw.
"That's in preparation for 2012 because I am expecting
dozens of contracts," he said. "I hope my time has come to make
money."