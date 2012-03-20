* Offers tax holidays up to 5 yrs, longer land leases
* Foreign investors can own firms 100 pct
* JVs permitted; 35 pct foreign capital required
* Draft law awaits parliament, presidential approval
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, March 16 Foreigners will not need a
local partner to set up businesses in Myanmar, in line with
current legisation, and may be granted a five-year tax holiday
from the start of commercial operations, according to the draft
of a new investment law obtained by Reuters
The long-awaited new investment regulations come after plans
to float its currency, the kyat, from April, one of the
boldest economic reforms since resource-rich Myanmar emerged
from decades of dictatorship last year, its economy decimated by
chronic mismanagement and trade-crippling sanctions.
Its nominally civilian government has begun to court Western
investors, who have swarmed into the commercial capital Yangon
in recent months ahead of a possible end to U.S. and European
sanctions in the former Burma.
The draft law follows signs of a remarkable economic
liberalisation in the long-isolated country. Foreigners, it
said, can now either own companies 100 percent or set up a joint
venture with Burmese citizens or government departments. Such
joint ventures must involve at least 35 percent foreign capital.
Foreign investors can also lease land from the state or from
private citizens who have permission to use land, the law says.
The initial lease would be for up to 30 years, depending on the
type and size of foreign investment, and could be extended
twice, for up to 15 years on each occasion.
Foreign firms will not be allowed to employ unskilled
foreign workers, and citizens of Myanmar must make up at least
25 percent of their skilled workforce after five years, with
companies ensuring the necessary training to achieve that.
The percentage rises to at least 50 percent after 10 years
and 75 percent after 15 years.
The draft drops a requirement for firms to specify the
percentage of goods they would export and the percentage to be
sold in Myanmar. One aim is to provide more for the domestic
market to reduce Myanmar's reliance on imports, which are often
too expensive for domestic consumers.
NO NATIONALISATION
The draft law goes some way to reassuring investors worried
about a reversal of the reforms and the possible seizure of
assets.
"The government gives a guarantee that permitted businesses
will not be nationalised during the period allowed in the
contract or extended in the contract other than by giving
compensation based on current prices in the market, in the
interest of the general public," it says, according to a Reuters
translation.
The law is likely to be approved by parliament during the
current session, which is expected to end later in March. The
president then has 14 days to either approve it or send it back
to parliament, according to the constitution.
The latest reforms will heighten debate over Myanmar's
economic potential.
As big as France and Britain combined, the resource-rich
country sits strategically between India, China and Southeast
Asia with ports on the Indian Ocean and Andaman Sea, all of
which have made it a coveted energy-security asset for Beijing's
western provinces.
Bordering five countries, Myanmar offers multiple avenues of
Asian engagement as U.S. President Barack Obama shifts focus
from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan towards economic growth
and security in the Asia-Pacific region.
Half a century of isolation has taken its toll on the former
British colony. Barriers to progress are formidable: U.S. and
European sanctions, woeful infrastructure, a crippled banking
system, a shortage of skilled Burmese as well as weak investment
laws.
Some expect sanctions to begin to be lifted if by-elections
on April 1, in which Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi will
run for parliament, are free and fair. A November 2010 general
election was widely criticised as a sham.
