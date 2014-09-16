YANGON, Sept 16 Myanmar has revised its forecast
for foreign direct investment (FDI) to more than $5 billion for
the fiscal year that began in April, a senior official said on
Tuesday, surpassing earlier expectations and led by new ventures
in energy and telecoms.
The figure exceeds an earlier estimate of $4 billion, with
investments in the first five months of this fiscal year worth
$3.32 billion, said Aung Naing Oo, secretary of the
government-run Myanmar Investment Commission (MIC).
That sum was more than half of the annual target set earlier
and up 113 percent over the corresponding period a year prior.
"Considering the rapid growth in the inflow of FDI in the
first five months during this fiscal year, we've revised our
estimates," he told Reuters. "It will be over $5 billion."
The surge in investment follows a series of political and
economic reforms launched three years ago by President Thein
Sein, a former general who has overseen Myanmar's transition
from decades of military rule and international isolation.
The suspension of most sanctions by the European Union and
the United States, in place since the 1990s over the poor human
rights record of the former junta, has allowed more investment
to flow into a country rich in energy and mining resources and
strategically located between India, China and Southeast Asia.
Aung Naing Oo said 31 percent of the investment received by
the end of August was in the telecoms sector, with 23.8 percent
in oil and gas and 18.4 percent in real estate. Hotels accounted
for 13.3 percent and 8.1 percent went into manufacturing,
primarily garments.
Total FDI stood at $4.11 billion during the fiscal year to
March 2014, up sharply from $1.42 billion a year earlier. That
compares with $329.6 million in 2009-2010, a year before the new
government took office and embarked on reforms.
Despite its business potential, Myanmar still trails
neighbouring markets in terms of foreign investment this year.
Thailand received $6.8 billion in the period from January to
June, according to the central bank, while Vietnam recorded $7.9
billion of investment for the first eight months of 2014.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Additional reporting by Ho Binh
Minh in Hanoi and Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Writing by Paul
Mooney; Editing by Martin Petty and Clarence Fernandez)