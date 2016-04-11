YANGON, April 11 Foreign direct investment (FDI)
in Myanmar during the fiscal year that ended in March totaled
$9.4 billion for 217 projects, official data showed on Monday.
Myanmar saw a record-high inflow in the last fiscal year
under the former semi-civilian government, according to data
compiled by the Directorate of Investment and Company
Administration.
The investment reflects growing, if still cautious, interest
in one Asia's last remaining untapped markets and a rush of
last-minute approvals before the handover of power to Aung San
Suu Kyi's administration.
Myanmar received $8 billion in FDI in 2014/15, compared with
$4.1 billion in 2013/14.
The oil and gas sector attracted the biggest investment last
fiscal year, followed by transport and communication and
manufacturing.
Singapore, which put $4.3 billion into 55 projects, topped
the list of foreign investors followed by China, Myanmar's
biggest trading partner, which invested $3.3 billion.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and
Himani Sarkar)