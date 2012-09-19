YANGON, Sept 19 A long-awaited investment law in Myanmar is likely to be delayed until November after the president opted to return the latest draft to parliament, another setback for foreign firms eager to tap one of Asia's last frontier markets.

Two sources with close knowledge of the process said the office of President Thein Sein, which successfully lobbied behind the scenes to soften protectionist clauses in an earlier draft, had suggested new amendments to put before lawmakers before he approves it.

"It will be amended at the parliament when it resumes in the third week of October, so we can't expect it to emerge within days," a senior government official told Reuters, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The bill has been passed repeatedly between Myanmar's legislative and executive branches since March in a quiet battle involving a government eager to attract foreign investment, small- and medium-sized local businesses and established tycoons determined to protect their monopolies, according to informed sources.

Since most Western sanctions were suspended from April, investors have been awaiting regulation before moving into Myanmar, a country bordering the booming economies of India, China and Southeast Asia and rich in oil, gas, timber and precious stones. Also on offer are cheap labour and opportunities in tourism, manufacturing, banking, insurance and heavy industry.

But after two decades of bungling nationalist economic policies that fed graft and mismanagement under military rule, foreign companies are wary of the risk of being caught out t o their cost, a s some were in the 1990s when Myanmar officially became a market economy, despite sanctions on the regime.

Some multinationals have already set up in Myanmar in recent months under existing 1988 investment legislation, including PepsiCo Inc, Coca-Cola and GE, which are working with local distribution partners. Others say they have more to lose and want clarity before committing.

MORE FLAWS SEEN

The first draft sent to parliament in March allowing foreigners to make 100 percent investments alarmed local businesses. They pressed lawmakers to introduce restrictions on the percentage of foreign ownership and a requirement for a hefty start-up payment in 13 vaguely defined sectors.

Keen for investment to create jobs in one of Asia's poorest states, the president's office, which is credited with driving most of Myanmar's reforms, successfully convinced parliament to soften those clauses late last month.

It called for maximum foreign ownership in joint-ventures in restricted sectors to be increased from 49 percent to 50 percent and for the scrapping of a $5 million startup requirement, which economists say would have priced-out any smaller local partners and favoured an existing big-business oligarchy, which includes tycoons blacklisted by the West.

Myint Soe, chairman of the Myanmar Garment Industry Association, told Reuters that the draft was reviewed by businessmen, who felt the requirement for 50-50 joint-ventures in the restricted sectors would be problematic and on Sunday requested a more flexible approach.

"A fifty-fifty scenario would not work. It could even lead the joint-venture to a deadlock. So far as I know no country has this practice," he said.

"We suggested that the ratio should not be fixed but be something mutually agreed and permitted by the Myanmar Investment Commission."

Parts of the draft that were not expected to be changed for foreign investments are land leases of up to 50 years, tax holidays for the first five years and guarantees against nationalising foreign businesses.

According to the constitution, once a draft is approved by Myanmar's bicameral national parliament, the president has 14 days to sign off on the law before it can be promulgated.