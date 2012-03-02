By Jeremy Wagstaff, Asia technology correspondent
March 2 Myanmar has fewer phones per capita than
any other country and probably the fewest Internet connections,
and that has regional telecoms and IT companies licking their
lips.
But behind those statistics lies more than simply a virgin
market waiting to be tapped. Myanmar has been run by generals
for decades, leaving not only pent-up demand for connectivity,
but also a complex web of interests and a unique ecosystem of
technological make-do. All of which will require careful
navigation by would-be investors.
A recent gathering of techies in Yangon's Myanmar Info-Tech
complex illustrates the promise, changes and problems Myanmar
presents as the next frontier for investors.
The meeting was organized by a loose triumvirate of
business-oriented folk, bloggers and the country's IT diaspora.
It was a so-called barcamp - an unstructured conference and
chat-fest whose format was dreamed by up California techies
tired of the exclusive, closed-door meets that are a regular
feature of Silicon Valley.
The barcamp idea has taken Asia by storm, but nowhere more
so than Myanmar. In October 2009, Emily Jacobi, founder of the
first barcamp, traveled to Yangon in part to rustle up interest.
Independent-minded bloggers and the business-oriented Myanmar
Computer Professionals Association jumped at the idea, but
overcoming mutual suspicions between the groups was less
straightforward. Businessmen had long been used to building ties
with government to win work.
"It was harder to convince my fellow independent co-founders
of BarCamp Yangon that parking our activities under the umbrella
of this legally standing computer association was a good idea,"
says Thaung Su Nyein, secretary of the association and managing
director of IT and media company Inforithm-Maze.
The first BarCamp Yangon, in early 2010, had 3,000 people
turn up - a barcamp record. This was all the more surprising as
it took place before any public sign of a political thaw.
Opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was then still under house
arrest. By the time of the third gathering last month she was a
free woman, about to contest a by-election - and the gathering's
guest of honor.
BASIC UNDERSTANDING
The conference's popularity is a reflection of how much
interest there is in technology, but also illustrates how
deprived local people are of information and networking
opportunities.
Thar Htet, a Singapore-based IT consultant who gave several
talks at the first barcamp, said it was clear that most of those
attending didn't understand even relatively basic topics. "You
could see from their eyes that they didn't really understand,"
he recalls.
When he went back this year, however, he found things had
changed - a little. "People are teaching themselves and now
certainly understand the topics better. But I also made the
presentations simpler."
This is perhaps unsurprising. Although Internet cafes have
proliferated since 2003, helping spawn a generation of bloggers
and self-taught programmers, there are limits to what they can
do on slow Internet connections and without foreign training and
expertise.
When Pyae Phyo Maung, for example, attended the University
of Computer Studies, Yangon, he had to bring his own computer.
To learn more, those who can head overseas. Pyae Phyo Maung left
for Singapore in 2009 where he still works as a computer
consultant. Of his class of 10, he says, only two have remained
in Myanmar.
The barcamp highlights the challenges facing both local IT
players and any future investors: how to address the tight grip
on the country's IT and communications network by a coterie of
government and business players.
The government has long been caught between the commercial
possibilities of technology and an instinct for
self-preservation. Until recently, that self-preservation meant
severely restricting access to communications, whether it was a
telephone or an Internet connection.
This became more acute after the 2007 Saffron Revolution,
when activists posted photos, videos and reports of the
anti-government protests to the outside world via cellphone and
Internet. A crackdown on bloggers quickly followed.
"It's more worries about an Arab Spring," says Marc
Einstein, Tokyo-based regional analyst at Frost & Sullivan.
"It's not a lack of funds holding things back."
This is, after all, a country where the U.S. State
Department warns visitors that it is illegal to own a modem, and
where all network-ready computers must be registered with
state-owned Myanmar Post and Telecommunications (MPT). Failure
to do so could result in a fine and a 15-year jail term.
In 2000, according to a survey of the industry by
Australia-based consultant Paul Budde, the MPT changed its terms
of service to warn that online content would be subject to the
same strict filtering the offline media was subject to, and that
users must obtain permission before creating web pages.
The result is an IT industry rife with gaping holes, divides
and bottlenecks. There is, for example, no standard Unicode font
for Burmese text, meaning users must install special fonts to
read web pages. Mobile penetration is anywhere between 1 percent
and 3 percent. North Korea's penetration is about 4 percent.
GOOD CONNECTIONS
Those companies that do thrive tend to be well-connected or
part-owned by the government. The country's first GSM network
was built by a company with ties to the family of late Burmese
strongman General Ne Win. When the family members were arrested
for allegedly plotting a coup in 2002, their fall from grace may
have had more to do with them selling handsets before the MPT
had given permission.
Indeed, while the mobile sector has remained small, it has
been extremely lucrative. Companies owned by businessman Tay Za
produce and sell SIM cards, according to a July 2009 U.S.
embassy cable leaked to WikiLeaks. While the disposable SIM
cards are cheaper than the $1,400 cost of a CDMA mobile phone,
they are valid for only two months and calls are relatively
expensive. Tay Za is blacklisted by both the European Union and
the United States.
Internet connectivity is also heavily circumscribed. The
government allows only two private Internet service
providers, one of which, Red Link Communications, is jointly
owned by two sons of Thura Shwe Mann, formerly number three in
the ruling military council and now speaker of the country's
lower house. All three men have been included on a European
Union visa blacklist.
Navigating these entrenched interests is vital for local
businesses - and, unless regulations change, will be for any
foreign investor. Folding BarCamp Yangon, for example, under an
official organization ensured it had the permits to go ahead, as
well as sponsorship from the main players in the local IT scene.
Its two main partners were the Ministry of Communications, Posts
and Telegraphs and one of the country's main banks, Asia Green
Development Bank - itself owned by Tay Za. Another key sponsor
was Red Link.
Foreign companies must either pursue the same strategy or
wait for regulatory changes. "Until there is proper respect for
regulations and laws within political and business circles -
which are very much intertwined - not much will improve," says
Jan Zalewski, a Burmese-speaking analyst for IHS.
But there are signs the government is responding to popular
demand for better connections. More companies in Yangon, coping
for years with brown-outs and intermittent power, now have
24-hour electricity. In the past month, says Inforithm-Maze's
Thaung Su Nyein, a local company started offering a reasonably
fast wireless-based WiMAX connection for $30 a month.
"In previous years it would have cost $1,500 and taken two
weeks," he said. "Now it takes just a day."
Where once webmail, Facebook and Skype were blocked, now
even exile websites critical of the regime are accessible. When
exile Aung Zaw, founder and editor of the online Irrawaddy
magazine, visited Myanmar for the first time in 24 years last
month, he found even the immigration officers at the airport
chatted knowledgably with him about his website.
And then there's Nay Myo Zin, a soldier-turned-activist
released under a January amnesty who was last month found not
guilty of receiving a t-shirt and key-ring carrying an image of
Aung San Suu Kyi while in jail. As soon as he was free, he used
his newfound fame to take his local service provider to task for
limiting bandwidth to his small Internet café in Yangon.
"I told them: if you cut off my connection, I will announce
my case to the world," he said. "So they were afraid and gave me
back my connection." He now plans to open a WiMAX service in his
neighborhood providing wireless Internet connections to nearby
houses.
But there are limits. When a local company earlier this year
proposed selling cheap SIM cards it was rejected by the MPT,
saying more infrastructure was needed. According to the
Irrawaddy website, 11 people were briefly detained in Yangon
this week after campaigning for cheaper mobile phones.
It's not that the government doesn't have an IT strategy. It
just seems far from the real needs of most Burmese - or
companies.
CHINA CALLING
A stark example sits 65 km east of the northern city of
Mandalay. Called the Yatanarpon Cyber City, a 10,000-acre town
carved out of the jungle in 2006 and designed to be the
country's IT hub, it boasts city-wide ADSL connections,
accommodation for 50,000 people and a university, but has so far
lured only a handful of businesses - and none of the foreign
investors it promised.
Says Yangon-based business consultant Zaw Min Htwe, who
wrote a paper on the business park last year, the government has
failed to offer incentives and facilities beyond space and
telecommunications. It's too far from anywhere and not
integrated into any existing network of business, he says. "Most
companies don't want to go there because of the lack of
infrastructure."
Those companies that do have a presence in Myanmar are
mostly Chinese - Huawei and ZTE both sell
infrastructure equipment and handsets, according to Frost &
Sullivan's Einstein. Only a handful of Western companies have a
presence. Alcatel-Lucent's China unit Alcatel-Lucent
Shanghai Bell, for example, has been building the Myanmar arm of
a China-financed GSM network.
Many hope the arrival of Western companies would provide
jobs for the legions of unemployed and undertrained Burmese
techies. For now, most run their own small shops or IT
consultancies, designing websites or fixing computers. Some
lucky ones go overseas or get hired by gaming software
developers, which in at least one case then send them to work in
Vietnam.
But local IT businesses are also ambivalent about the
possible influx of Western investment.
In response to the government's changes, the West is
relaxing its sanctions: the European Union last month suspended
a travel ban on some of the country's top officials and
government-connected or related businessmen.
This may be crucial to companies moving quickly by
establishing local partnerships. But they may also smother the
fragile local ecosystem. "There's a real worry among local
companies that we won't be able to compete with multinationals
when they come in," says Thaung Su Nyein of Inforithm-Maze.
"For the better part of a century, Myanmar has practically
been closed off, and when it has opened the doors, due to
sanctions, only Chinese and Asian companies have come in. So
Myanmar companies have basically been operating in this
protected environment."