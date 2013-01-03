By Antoni Slodkowski
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar Jan 3 Japan's new government
confirmed its support for the emerging democracy in Myanmar on
Thursday when Finance Minister Taro Aso visited the country to
reaffirm Japan's intention to cancel debt and help develop a big
industrial zone.
Myanmar has implemented rapid economic and political reforms
since President Thein Sein's quasi-civilian government took over
from a long-ruling military junta in March 2011 and Japan has
moved quickly to cement business ties.
Aso, also deputy prime minister, had already arranged the
visit, prior to his ministerial appointment after an election
last month, in his capacity as a senior member of the
Japan-Myanmar Association, a lobby group set up to advance
Japanese business interests in the Southeast Asian country.
"Following the change of government in Japan, just like the
previous government, we want to maintain a good relationship
with Myanmar," Aso told reporters after meeting the president at
his palace in the new capital, Naypyitaw.
Senior members of the association with established ties to
the former junta have been central to securing a debt waiver and
fresh loans for the Thilawa industrial zone.
Thein Sein told Aso his government was delighted a
"long-standing and sincere friend of Myanmar" has taken key
posts in the cabinet.
Aso reaffirmed Japan's intention to waive part of the 500
billion yen ($5.74 billion) Myanmar owes it in debt.
About 300 billion yen would be waived in two stages in 2013
while a consortium of private Japanese banks led by Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group was working on a bridging loan for
the remaining 200 billion, sources familiar with the matter
said.
On top of these pledges, Japan's government-linked Bank for
International Cooperation will provide a $900 million bridge
loan to clear Myanmar's debt arrears with the World Bank and the
Asian Development Bank in January, allowing them to restart
lending.
Myanmar owes nearly $400 million to the Washington-based
World Bank and almost $500 million to the Manila-based ADB.
STRATEGIC INVESTMENT
Japan is Myanmar's largest creditor and the arrears of 300
billion yen had to be cleared before a fresh 50 billion yen loan
could be given to develop the planned 2,400-hectare (5,930-acre)
Thilawa special economic zone, renovate the country's ailing
power plants and develop its regions.
With a land mass as large as Britain and France combined,
Myanmar lies in a strategic location, sharing borders with 40
percent of the world's population in India, China, Bangladesh
and Thailand.
Thilawa has grown into a flagship project for both Japan and
Myanmar and could become a magnet for Japanese manufacturers
that have started rethinking investment plans in China after a
flare-up in a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.
A chunk of the 50 billion yen loan, which Japan hopes to
implement by the end of March, is likely to mark the first
tranche of its lending for infrastructure in Thilawa, which is
to be developed by Japanese construction companies.
Over several years Tokyo's lending may add up to $12.6
billion, according to officials familiar with the project.
Mitsubishi Corp., Marubeni Corp. and
Sumitomo Corp. form the Japanese side of the joint
venture developing the industrial park. The plan is to build the
first 400 hectares of the park by 2015 and start luring Japanese
and global manufacturers.
Aso will visit Thilawa on Friday.
This is the first overseas trip by a member of the Japanese
government that took office last month. Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe plans to visit Washington around the end of January.
($1 = 87.1700 yen)
