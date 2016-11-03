TOKYO Nov 3 The Myanmar government is
responding to conflict in the troubled north of Rakhine state,
which has suffered its worst violence since 2012, based on the
rule of law, leader Aung San Suu Kyi was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu Kyi has faced mounting
criticism abroad for her government's handling of a crisis in
the Muslim-majority region, where soldiers have blocked access
for aid workers and are accused of raping and killing civilians.
She has also not directly commented on calls from human
rights experts urging the government to investigate the
allegations of abuse, or on statements from human rights
monitors, although she has urged the military to act with
restraint.
Troops have poured into the area since militants believed to
be Rohingya Muslims launched coordinated attacks on border posts
on Oct. 9, killing nine police. The government says five
soldiers and at least 33 alleged attackers have been killed in
the military operation.
In Tokyo on a five-day visit that included a meeting with
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Suu Kyi met with Foreign Minister
Fumio Kishida, who said that violence could not be permitted in
dealing with the crisis, according to a Foreign Ministry
statement.
"The problem in Rakhine state is extremely delicate and care
is needed in responding," Suu Kyi was quoted as saying.
"The Myanmar government is responding to the issue of
Rakhine state based on the principles of the rule of law."
Kishida said Japan was giving two used vessels to the people
of Rakhine, as well as a new vessel. On Wednesday, Abe pledged
$7.73 billion to Myanmar over five years to support its
peace-building and development efforts.
The military operation has sharpened the tension between Suu
Kyi's six-month-old civilian administration and the army, which
ruled the country for decades and retains key powers, including
control of ministries responsible for security.
While Myanmar's army-drafted constitution puts the military
firmly in control of security matters, diplomats and aid workers
say privately they are dismayed at Suu Kyi's lack of deeper
involvement in the handling of the crisis.
Suu Kyi, who as well as effectively leading the government
as state counsellor is also Myanmar's foreign minister, has
pressed ahead with a busy schedule of overseas trips despite the
crisis.
The Rohingya are seen by many Myanmar Buddhists as illegal
immigrants from Bangladesh. Some 125,000 remain displaced and
face severe travel restrictions in squalid camps since fighting
erupted in Rakhine between Buddhists and Muslims in 2012.
