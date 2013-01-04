(Refiles to fix dateline to YANGON, instead of LONDON, and add
byline)
By Antoni Slodkowski
YANGON Jan 4 Japan's deputy prime minister
confirmed fresh financial aid for Myanmar on Friday during a
visit to an industrial zone that underlined the long-isolated
nation's growing importance as an economic partner.
With a land mass as large as Britain and France combined,
Myanmar shares borders with 40 percent of the world's population
in India, China, Bangladesh and Thailand.
President Thein Sein's quasi-civilian government has enacted
reforms since it took over from a long-ruling military junta
nearly two years ago.
Taro Aso, who is also Japan's finance minister, chose the
country for his first official visit abroad just a week after
taking up his job.
His visit sets the stage for Japanese firms to gain
privileged access to Myanmar as Western competitors move in
slowly after years of economic sanctions.
"I can feel Myanmar has very big potential. It is our
intention to support its development by private-public
partnership," Aso said as he visited Thilawa, a $12.6 billion,
2,400 hectare special economic zone and centrepiece of
Japan-Myanmar relations.
Mitsubishi Corp., Marubeni Corp. and Sumitomo Corp. form the
Japanese side of the joint venture developing the industrial
park. The plan is to build the first 400 hectares by 2015 and
start luring Japanese and global manufacturers.
Aso confirmed during the visit that Tokyo would waive part
of Myanmar's 500 billion yen ($5.74 billion) debt and make a
fresh loan of 50 billion yen, partly to kick-start construction
of Thilawa.
"The Myanmar side has thanked us for waiving their debts
many times," Aso told reporters in Yangon. "I hope this will
serve as a first step in boosting Myanmar's economic
development."
Aso, a senior member of the Japan-Myanmar Association, had
arranged the visit before he was appointed, but took many by
surprise with his decision to go despite a busy domestic agenda.
Aiming to offset the economic impact of Tokyo's frayed
relations with Beijing, Shinzo Abe's new administration has been
reaching out to other Asian neighbours, pledging to send special
envoys to improve ties with both South Korea and Russia.
Myanmar is still re-working its laws governing special
economic zones after passing new foreign direct investment laws
last year. Officials there hope Thilawa will bring employment
opportunities to the job-starved country, helping stabilise a
country undergoing social and economic upheaval.
"With the help of Japan and its technology, we will be able
to create jobs for the people and enter a new age of economic
development," said Win Aung, who heads the Myanmar side of the
consortium.
Japan is also investing in an economic zone in Dawei on
Myanmar's southern peninsula, where the largest industrial
complex in Southeast Asia is on the drawing board.
($1 = 88.0400 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)