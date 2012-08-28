* Three Japanese firms to take 49 pct stake
* Myanmar firms invited to take part
* Japan government to provide infrastructure loans to help
firms
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Aug 28 Myanmar's government has agreed a
deal with a Japanese consortium to develop jointly a special
economic zone on the edge of the commercial capital, Yangon, as
part of moves to expand industry and bring in much-needed
investment.
Mitsubishi Corp, Marubeni Corp and
Sumitomo Corp will team up for a 49 percent share in
the 2,400-hectare (5,900-acre) estate in Thilawa, close to a
deep-sea port, with the government set to invite private
domestic firms to get involved, an industry official said.
"From the Myanmar side, we will set up a public consortium
so that the general public can invest there," Win Aung, chairman
of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and
Industry, said in an interview.
Win Aung said the Japanese government would provide
financial assistance to support the development of
infrastructure for the industrial zone, which will include
factories and a gas-fired power plant.
"It will relieve the developers of the burden of huge
costs," he said.
A revised law governing economic zones is in the works, but
Japanese firms have shown themselves eager to get in early and
expand their footprint in an underdeveloped country
strategically located for their business.
DEBT WAIVED, LOANS RESUMED
Japan is a big investor in neighbouring Thailand, with car
manufacturing plants and factories for high-tech industries, and
plans are in place to connect Myanmar to Thai industrial zones
and ports.
Japan sent a clear signal in April of its intention to move
quickly into fast-changing Myanmar to capitalise on an improving
investment climate and urgent infrastructure needs, just as
European Union sanctions were suspended in response to reforms
by its civilian-led government.
Japan waived 303.5 billion yen ($3.72 billion) of Myanmar's
debt and agreed to restart development loans during a visit by
President Thein Sein to Tokyo.
Since then, Daiwa Securities Group has agreed to
help Myanmar develop a stock exchange and it plans to invest
$380 million to build an information technology backbone for the
government in partnership with major Japanese tech companies.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has agreed to provide
management help to Myanmar's Kanbawza Bank, the country's
biggest private bank, with a view to a business deals.
Japan is expected to invest in some of Myanmar's other
planned economic zones, such as Kyaukphyu on the Bay of Bengal
and Dawei, a $50 billion project on the southern peninsula with
access to the Indian Ocean and mainland Southeast Asia.
Dawei has struggled to gain traction and the Thai
construction firm leading the project, Italian-Thai Development
Pcl, has lobbied Japanese companies to invest there.