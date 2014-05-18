YANGON May 18 State-owned Myanma Petroleum
Products Enterprise is inviting foreign companies to form a
joint-venture to improve the distribution of jet fuel around the
country, a senior Myanmar government official said on Sunday.
"We've invited letters of expression of interest from
interested experienced foreign partners to jointly operate jet
fuel distribution in our country," a senior Energy Ministry
official told Reuters.
A notice of invitation was published in newspapers on
Sunday.
"Applicants must have experience in distributing jet fuel at
least three international airports in three different
countries," said the official who declined to be identified as
he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The MPPE is the sole distributor of jet fuel in Myanmar and
distributes more than 28 million Imperial gallons (127 million
litres) of the fuel a year at 11 airports, including three
international ones at Yangon, Mandalay and the capital,
Naypyitaw.
"We want to improve our existing distribution system in
cooperation with experienced foreign partners. Frankly, we can't
do this with local private companies since they lack experience
in this field," the official said.
The official said a pre-qualification form was being posted
on the ministry's website: www.energy.gov.mm.
(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Robert Birsel)