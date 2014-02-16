YANGON Feb 16 Myanmar police have charged five
journalists with "disclosing state secrets" after their
newspaper carried a story about an alleged chemical weapons
factory, state media reported Sunday.
The trial of four reporters and the head of Unity Journal
began on Feb. 14 in Pakokku, a town in the country's central
region where the military facility is located, the state-run New
Light of Myanmar newspaper said.
The New Light of Myanmar said charges under the Official
Secrets Act also included "trespassing on the restricted area of
the factory", but the newspaper did not disclose the nature of
the facility.
Government spokesman Ye Htut told local media last week that
the factory did not produce chemical weapons. He could not be
reached for comment on Sunday.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Feb. 3 called
for the suspects' release, saying "journalists should not be
threatened or arrested for reporting on topics of national and
international importance".
The Unity Journal story claimed the secret facility built in
2009 consisted of tunnels burrowed under 3,000 acres (1,200 ha)
of land and quoted workers as saying the factory produced
chemical weapons, according to the CPJ, which noted reports that
authorities confiscated copies of the publication.
Myanmar's former junta, which handed power to a
quasi-civilian government in 2011, has repeatedly denied
accusations that it used chemical weapons against ethnic
insurgent groups.
In 2005, British-based rights group Christian Solidarity
Worldwide said it interviewed five ethnic Karen rebels who
suffered symptoms consistent with a chemical weapons attack, as
well as two government soldiers who defected after the alleged
attack took place. The soldiers told the rights group the use of
chemical weapons was widespread, and one said he was ordered to
carry boxes of chemical weapons to the front line.
Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said in
December that Myanmar was preparing to join the convention
banning chemical weapons.
(Reporting By Jared Ferrie; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)