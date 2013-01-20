* President calls for peace talks with ethnic groups
* Ceasefires reached with most groups, but not in Kachin
* Violence has intensified in Kachin in past month
(Adds President saying will not attack rebel HQ)
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Jan 20 Myanmar's president said on
Sunday he wanted peace talks with all ethnic rebel groups in the
country, but government troops again attacked rebel positions in
Kachin State in the northeast despite his order to cease fire,
rebels and a local source said.
President Thein Sein had issued the ceasefire order on
Friday to troops in the La Ja Yang area of Kachin State near the
border with China, where fighting has been fiercest.
It was due to take effect on Saturday morning, but Colonel
James Lum Dau, Thai-based spokesman for the Kachin Independence
Army (KIA), told Reuters the army had continued to attack over
the weekend, both in La Ja Yang and elsewhere in the state.
Thein Sein denied that the army, known as the Tamadaw, aimed
to capture Laiza, where the KIA and its political arm, the
Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO), have their headquarters.
"Now the Tamadaw members are an arm's length from the
KIA/KIO headquarters in Laiza but I have ordered them not to
occupy Laiza," he said at a meeting with non-governmental groups
in Yangon, the commercial capital.
"In order to gain sustainable peace all over the
country, there is no other way but to hold talks at the
negotiating table as soon as possible," he added.
A 17-year ceasefire with the KIA broke down in June 2011 and
fighting has been particularly intense in recent weeks.
Twenty months of fighting has displaced tens of thousands of
people and, for some analysts, raised doubts about the sincerity
of all the political and economic reforms pursued by Thein Sein
in Myanmar, also known as Burma.
On Saturday, addressing a development forum attended by
donor countries and international aid organisations, Thein Sein
had invited the Kachin rebels to a "political dialogue" with the
government and ethnic rebel groups from other states. No date
was given.
Ten other major rebel groups have already agreed ceasefires.
The KIA's Lum Dau said an offensive in La Ja Yang from about
8 a.m. on Sunday morning (0130 GMT) had involved artillery and
infantry.
A local source in Kachin, who did not want to be identified,
confirmed the army attacks on Sunday, including one on a rebel
position about five miles (eight km) from Laiza. Fighter jets
had flown over the area but had not attacked, the source said.
New York-based Human Rights Watch last week accused the army
of indiscriminately shelling Laiza.
Loud explosions were also heard by residents of the town of
Mai Ja Yang who felt the vibrations, the source said.
MORE GOODWILL NEEDED
Lum Dau said the KIA had sent the president a reply saying
it would not attend talks until there was more evidence of
goodwill on the government side, involving a ceasefire in the
whole state, or at least a big reduction in fighting.
"We already agreed to a ceasefire in 1994 and look at where
we are now ... We didn't break any agreement," he said,
expressing KIA mistrust of central government that has persisted
even after Thein Sein took office in 2011 at the head of a
quasi-civilian government after half a century of military rule.
The KIO said in a statement that "the government should
reduce offensive operations all over Kachin State instead of
suspending operations in La Ja Yang region". Further
clarification of its demands was not immediately available.
Lum Dau said the government was simply buying time and would
use any ceasefire to prepare another assault on rebel positions.
He argued that it had only agreed to the partial ceasefire
in response to diplomatic pressure from the United States and
others, including China, which called for a halt to fighting on
Jan. 15 after a shell landed on its side of the border.
There was no immediate response from the government to the
accusations of continued attacks in La Ja Yang but it said
rebels were responsible for violence elsewhere in Kachin.
Presidential spokesman Ye Htut said rebels attacked Kamine
police station in the Phakant area early on Saturday, killing
two policemen, wounding five and setting the building on fire.
He also blamed rebels for setting off mines that wounded
about 20 people in cars on the road from Bamaw to Lwejei on
Saturday.
