YANGON Dec 23 Myanmar's government has
scrapped income taxes on the salaries of its workers employed
overseas, the latest in a series of labour concessions by the
country's new administration that include a new law legalising
trade unions.
The new tax rules, effective Jan. 1, would prevent double
taxation on the 607,000 workers registered with the Labour
Ministry, who now contribute 10 percent of their salaries on top
of taxes paid in the countries where there are employed.
It could also encourage more of the estimated 2.5 million
unregistered workers based mainly in Malaysia and Thailand to
formalise employment arrangements.
Many infomal Myanmar workers endure extremely low pay and
poor working conditions and are often subjected to maltreatment
by employers and extortion by police and immigration officials.
The tax concession follows the enactment of a labour law in
October that allows workers to stage protests and set up unions,
both of which were banned under the junta that ruled the country
with an iron fist until ceding power to a civilian-led
government on March 30.
The move was one of a series of reforms initiated by
President Thein Sein, aimed at pushing for the lifting of
Western sanctions and attracting much-needed foreign investment.
One area the government is keen to expand is the nascent
tourism sector.
Faced with an acute shortage of accommodation, Myanmar is
seeking domestic and foreign investment to renovate colonial-era
government-owned buildings in the former capital, Yangon, to
turn them into high-end hotels, a senior official at the
country's Investment Commission told Reuters.
Tourist arrivals for the fiscal year (April-March) 2010-2011
stood at 424,041, according to official data, and the government
expects that number to climb steadily as more reforms are
undertaken and the country's image is improved.
At present, there are 570 hotels and 160 guesthouses across
the country, with a total room capacity of 24,692.
"We expect tourist arrivals to reach one million in the near
future, so we are desperately in need of expanding hotel
capacity speedily," a senior official from the Hotel and Tourism
Ministry told Reuters, asking not to be identified.
