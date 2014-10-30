BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Millions of
small-scale farmers in Myanmar risk losing land under proposals
to regulate land use which focus too much on investment and not
enough on people's livelihoods, a Netherlands-based non-profit
think tank warned on Thursday.
The government this month unveiled its draft of a land use
policy which will help form the basis of a national land law.
Land ownership and use have emerged as key issues during
Myanmar's political and economic transition, with deep
resentment and protests over land acquisitions, often dubbed
"land grabs", for infrastructure, development or large-scale
agricultural projects.
The draft policy, due to be completed by December and handed
to parliament, was criticised in a report by Transnational
Institute (TNI), an international think thank, for focusing on
investment rather than on distribution or democratic control.
Jennifer Franco, co-coordinator of TNI's Agrarian Justice
team, raised concerns over the purpose of the policy.
"The policy seems to be more explicitly oriented towards
investors and less oriented to small-scale food producers,
farmers, fishermen and poor, vulnerable and marginalised
people," Franco told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone
from Myanmar after the release of the TNI report.
"There's been a resurgence of protests and conflicts around
land acquisitions. It's a kind of social volcano."
She said the policy seemed to be driven by economic reasons
and to attract foreign investment, shutting out discussions on
food security, environmental sustainability and democratisation
that would be a part of land policy in other countries.
All land in Myanmar is owned by the government but farmers
are given land use or tillage rights, making land use a
particularly sensitive issue for small-scale farmers who make up
the majority of the nation's population of 53 million.
Up to 70 percent of Myanmar's labour force is estimated to
be directly or indirectly engaged in agriculture. The sector
accounts for 44 percent of the GDP, according to consulting firm
McKinsey & Co.
The Thomson Reuters Foundation was unable to contact
relevant authorities from the Ministry of Environmental
Conservation and Forestry for comment despite repeated attempts.
TNI said the draft policy would "create a legal environment
that is greatly beneficial for a small group of large national
and international companies, but which has the potential to be
hugely disadvantageous for millions small-scale farmers".
It also criticised the short time frame of three weeks set
aside for public consultations on the 90 page draft policy when
about 17 public workshops will be held across the country.
"It's a lot to read, study, think about and discuss. And
many of the terms can be very technical, specialised and
ambiguous," Franco said.
"I'm not sure whether in all parts of the country the
political conditions good enough to let people freely and
meaningfully participate in the consultation."
(Additional reporting by Min Zayar Oo in Yangon, Editing by
Belinda Goldsmith)