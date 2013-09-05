By Jared Ferrie and Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Sept 6 It was once the feared weapon of
a military junta, ruthlessly deployed to restrict Myanmar's
nascent Internet and throw journalists, students, monks and
other political opponents behind bars.
The junta is gone, but the Electronic Transactions Law and
other draconian legislation remain on Myanmar's books. Attempts
to revamp them are stirring debate over the reformist
credentials of the semi-civilian government that took power in
2011 and how far it will loosen tough state controls.
Other junta-era laws have been scrapped or amended, only to
be replaced by contentious alternatives that rights advocates
regard as a threat to the emergence of a free media and civil
society after nearly half a century of dictatorship.
Myanmar's former military junta imposed the Electronic
Transactions Act in 2004 to counter the growing influence of the
Internet, which had been introduced to Myanmar a few years
earlier. Offenders can be jailed for up to 15 years for sending
an e-mail containing information deemed detrimental to the
nation's security, economy, culture or "peace and tranquility".
In January, a motion to abolish the law was rejected by the
lower house of parliament, which is packed with active and
former military officers. A revised motion to amend the law,
replacing its long prison terms with shorter ones or fines, will
be debated when parliament resumes in October.
A member of the drafting committee told Reuters the law was
being changed to focus on supporting e-commerce and fighting
cyber crime such as credit card fraud.
"The existing law is concerned with the power and stability
of the previous regime to detain those who opposed them," said
the committee member, who declined to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to media.
"We are changing the aims and objectives."
REMNANTS OF BRUTAL PAST
But prominent victims of the law say the new draft version
they've seen contains language that would still allow the
government to target activists in Myanmar, also known as Burma.
"The proposed amendments are not much different from the
original law," said Ko Ko Gyi, 52, a former political prisoner
sentenced to 65 years in jail after leading anti-government
protests in 2007. His term included four 15-year sentences under
the Electronic Transactions Law.
Aung Thein, a veteran lawyer who has represented Nobel Peace
Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi and other celebrated democrats,
said the law was an unwanted remnant of a dark past.
"There was a time when we had to apply for a licence to own
a radio," he said. "Now things have changed a lot in
telecommunications and electronic technology. I don't think this
law should exist."
Even if its penalties were amended, the law would remain
vague and arbitrary, he said.
President Thein Sein is a retired general and many of his
ministers were high-ranking members of the old junta. Last year,
his government won international plaudits for abolishing strict
censorship of newspapers and magazines.
But a new Printing and Publishing Enterprises Law, already
passed by parliament, has been criticised by Myanmar's
journalists. Thiha Saw, editor of the English-language Myanma
Freedom Daily, said the revised law differed little from the
original one, introduced after the military seized power in
1962.
"Most journalists hate it," he said.
Also causing outrage is a draft law on associations made
public in July, which activists say could give the government
arbitrary powers to crack down on any groups it does not like.
If passed, the law would require domestic and international
non-governmental organisations to register with the government.
Members of organisations that fail to register can be imprisoned
for up to three years.
The law would be "a serious setback for the development of a
strong and vibrant civil society", Tomas Ojea Quintana, the
U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said in an
Aug. 21 statement.
LOOK TO NEIGHBOURS?
The government is taking some criticism on board, said Nay
Phone Latt, a blogger who was convicted under the Electronic
Transactions Law and spent four years in prison.
He said members of the committee drafting the new
associations law met last month with civil society delegates in
the capital, Naypyitaw.
"After our discussion, they will make amendments so the
government cannot silence civil society organizations," said Nay
Phone Latt, now executive director of Myanmar ICT for
Development Organization, which promotes internet access and
freedom.
Former political prisoner Ko Ko Gyi said Myanmar should
"study the laws of other countries", although many Southeast
Asian governments already impose severe restrictions on the
Internet and freedoms of speech and association.
In Vietnam, a decree took effect this month that makes it a
crime to share news via blogs and social networks. Reporters
Without Borders, which says 35 bloggers and internet activists
languish in Vietnam's jails, called it "nonsensical and
extremely dangerous".
Thailand has prosecuted hundreds of people under strict laws
governing cyber-crime and the monarchy while in Malaysia last
year, bloggers and opposition politicians staged a one-day
"internet blackout" to protest against a law they said
threatened online expression.
Singapore also enforces tough controls on the Internet,
introducing this year new regulations on websites that regularly
report on the city state, sparking debate over whether the
measure was a new attempt to stifle online criticism of the
government.
(Editing by Andrew R.C. Marshall and Robert Birsel)