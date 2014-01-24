(Adds U.S. reaction)
By Jared Ferrie
YANGON Jan 24 Medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres said on Friday it had treated 22 people in Myanmar's
western Rakhine state who had apparently been wounded last week
around the time of a reported massacre of Rohingya Muslims. The
government has denied such an incident occurred.
The United Nations and human rights groups have said that at
least 40 Rohingya were killed by security forces and ethnic
Rakhine Buddhist civilians in mid-January in a restricted area
of the conflict-ridden western state.
The United States said it was "deeply disturbed" by the
reports and called on the government to launch an "immediate,
credible, and independent investigation."
On Friday, government spokesman Ye Htut denied there had
been any mass killing, in line with statements over the past
week. But information provided by Medecins Sans
Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) further eroded the
position of the government, which is facing international
pressure to conduct an investigation.
"MSF has treated at least 22 patients, including several
wounded, that are believed to be victims of the violence that
erupted in Du Char Yar Tan village in southern Maungdaw township
on Jan. 14," said Peter-Paul de Groote, the charity's head in
Myanmar.
The organization, which runs a nearby clinic, said most
victims had suffered knife wounds, while one was shot and three
were beaten, one severely. MSF said it was concerned that more
victims could need medical treatment and urged the government to
allow access to the area.
Incidents in Maungdaw township and other parts of Rakhine
state are difficult to verify independently as those places are
off limits to journalists and the government strictly controls
access by international aid groups.
RELIGIOUS VIOLENCE
If confirmed, the massacre would take to at least 277 the
number of people killed in religious conflict across Myanmar
since June 2012. More than 140,000 people have been displaced.
On Friday, the United States embassy urged senior Myanmar
officials "to speak out publicly on the importance of respect
and tolerance and to avoid speculating on the details of what
took place". It also called on the government to conduct an
impartial investigation with the United Nations.
"We are particularly disturbed by reports that some of the
deaths and injuries may have resulted from security forces' use
of excessive force," a U.S. embassy official told Reuters.
In Washington, D.C., State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf
said the United States was "deeply disturbed" by the reports
that at least 40 people had been killed and that policeman had
disappeared.
"We reiterate our call for the government of Burma to launch
an immediate, credible, and independent investigation into the
violence and hold accountable those responsible," she said.
On Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay said she had received credible reports that at least 40
Rohingya were killed by police and Rakhine residents in violence
sparked by the murder of a police officer.
The UN had shared the information with the government, she
said.
"By responding to these incidents quickly and decisively,
the government has an opportunity to show transparency and
accountability, which will strengthen democracy and the rule of
law in Myanmar," she said in a statement.
Government spokesman Ye Htut insisted the police officer was
the only person killed and said the U.N. statement would
increase tension in the area.
"It will just fuel suspicions and concerns in Rakhine state
and also erode local people's trust in the U.N. agencies," he
said.
Most of the victims were Muslims and the most deadly
incidents happened in Rakhine state, where about a million
Rohingya live under apartheid-like conditions, denied
citizenship, with their movements tightly restricted and little
access to health care, jobs or education.
Bangkok-based rights group Fortify Rights said on Thursday
that it had spoken to witnesses and other sources who confirmed
the massacre, which would be the deadliest incident in Rakhine
state since October 2012, when ethnic Rakhine Buddhists fought
minority Rohingya Muslims.
Ye Htut urged those who fled the village to return and
cooperate with authorities investigating the officer's death.
"The police force is giving protection to the people left in
the village," he said.
(Reporting by Jared Ferrie; Additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom; Editing by Alan Raybould, Clarence Fernandez, Toni
Reinhold)