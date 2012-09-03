By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Sept 3 Myanmar's new information
minister may allow private daily newspapers in coming months,
the government said on Monday, marking the boldest media reform
yet and meeting a central demand of advocates for press freedom.
The quasi-civilian government of President Thein Sein has
liberalised media regulations since taking over from a military
junta in March 2011, abolishing direct censorship last month,
but private groups are still not allowed to publish daily
newspapers.
Information Minister Aung Kyi - who took over from a
hardliner in a cabinet reshuffle last week - wants to introduce
a new media law soon and set up a press council acceptable to
all, said Deputy Information Minister Ye Htut.
"Our minister would like to see private dailies early next
year," he told Reuters.
"For the emergence of private dailies, there are two
prerequisites - a Media Law acceptable to all and a Press
Council representing the journalists. So we are now looking for
ways and means so that private dailies can emerge early next
year."
There are about 200 private weeklies and four state-owned
dailies in Myanmar. The one English-language daily and two
others are run by the Ministry of Information, the fourth by the
Ministry of Defence. All carry much the same propaganda-laced
content.
Thein Myint, managing editor of Eleven Media, a private
publishing house, said licences should be scrapped altogether.
"We do welcome the remarks by the new minister but we think
there should not be any licence for dailies. It should be free
registration. Nobody should be granted special privileges. The
competition among the private dailies should be completely free
and fair," he said.
The change follows a decision on Aug. 20 to end direct media
censorship. Journalists no longer have to submit reports to
state censors before publication, ending a practice strictly
enforced during nearly half a century of military rule that
ended in March last year.
Changes have gathered steam since June last year when the
Ministry of Information decided to allow about half of Myanmar's
privately run weekly journals and monthly magazines to publish
without submitting page proofs to a censorship board in advance.
Over the past year, Myanmar, also known as Burma, has
introduced the most sweeping reforms in the former British
colony since a 1962 military coup. A government, stacked with
former generals, has allowed elections, eased rules on protests
and freed dissidents among other changes.
Newspapers have since been testing the boundaries, often
putting opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on front pages and
giving coverage to government critics. Editors say this was
unthinkable before the middle of last year.
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Robert Birsel)