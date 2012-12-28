YANGON Dec 28 Myanmar will allow private daily
newspapers from April next year, the government announced on
Friday, a big leap forward for a country that had barely any
press freedom under its decades of military dictatorship.
Before the military seized power in a 1962 coup, there were
more than a dozen local private dailies in multiple languages.
At present, only state-controlled newspapers, mostly considered
dull, propaganda-filled mouthpieces of the government, are
allowed to publish on a daily basis.
"We can say it is the beginning of the third and final stage
of the media reforms in the country," a senior Information
Ministry official told Reuters, asking not to be named.
"We will accept applications in February and I expect there
will be about a dozen applicants."
The decision comes as part of an astonishing relaxation of
laws governing the media in Myanmar, among the most dramatic
reforms introduced by Thein Sein's quasi-civilian government
since it came to power 19 months ago.
The regime it replaced demanded every song, book, cartoon,
news report and planned artwork be approved by teams of paranoid
censors rooting out hidden political messages and criticisms of
the junta.
"We do welcome this news," said Wai Phyo, chief editor of
the Weekly Eleven journal, one of four publications owned by the
Eleven Media Group. "We've been waiting for it for some time."
The relaxation of controls started in June last year, when
the Information Ministry allowed about half of Myanmar's
privately run weekly journals and monthly magazines to publish
without submitting page proofs to censors in advance.
Four months ago, the ministry scrapped all censorship and
started giving a makeover to the state dailies, which routinely
chided democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi while praising generals
who kept Myanmar in dire poverty and fear for decades.
Despite the changes, a degree of self-censorship is expected
to remain as long as Orwellian laws like the Electronic
Transaction Law exist, which threatens jail terms of 15 years
for revealing "state secrets". That term has been applied very
loosely and at one point, it included any reference by
journalists to the amount of money in circulation in Myanmar.
Veteran journalist Pho Thaukkyar, a member of an interim
Press Council appointed to draw up a new media law, said daily
independent papers would be a new thing for most Burmese.
"Will have to reintroduce the people to the taste of
independent private dailies," he said.
(Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie)