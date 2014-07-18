WASHINGTON, July 18 The United States, which has
made a priority of improving relations with Myanmar, said on
Friday it was "very concerned" by reports that four journalists
and a newspaper boss were sentenced to 10 years' hard labor
there this month.
The sentences sent "the wrong message about Burma's
commitment to freedom of expression, including for the press," a
State Department spokesman said. Myanmar is also know as Burma.
"The Burmese government has made tremendous progress in the
last three years, working to develop an environment conducive to
free, fair and independent media," said the U.S. spokesman, who
did not want to be named.
"This is a critical element of a vibrant and
well-functioning democracy. We urge the government of Burma to
continue that trend and respect the rights of all journalists."
The four journalists and the chief executive of the Unity
newspaper were sentenced on July 10 for reporting about an
alleged chemical weapons factory, legal and media sources said.
They were arrested this year under Myanmar's 1923 Official
Secrets Act after reporting that a factory under the control of
the Ministry of Defense was producing chemical weapons. The
government denied the allegations.
Amnesty International called it "a very dark day for freedom
of expression in Myanmar."
Myanmar's two-year experiment with press freedom at first
moved rapidly under President Thein Sein, a former military
commander whose reforms since 2011 have helped persuade Europe
and the United States to roll back crippling trade sanctions.
However, a string of arrests over the past seven months has
reversed the trend and has appeared to hark back to the decades
of tough military rule that preceded Thein Sein's government.
The United States has been seeking to encourage reforms in
Myanmar, a strategically important country in Asia, where
Washington is competing for influence with an increasingly
assertive China.
President Barack Obama has sought to present Myanmar as a
foreign policy success, but the Asian country's handling of
ethnic and religious tensions and other human rights issues has
been viewed in Washington with growing concern.
The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce called this month for new
sanctions on Thein Sein's government and a halt to military
cooperation until persecution of minorities ends.
His Democratic counterpart, Eliot Engel, said Thein Sein's
government needed to show real progress on rights before
receiving any new U.S. policy concessions.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chris Reese)