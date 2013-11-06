SINGAPORE Nov 6 Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd
(MEHL), a huge military-linked conglomerate in Myanmar, said it
has launched arbitration proceedings against Singapore's Fraser
and Neave Ltd over their joint-venture brewery.
Foreign investors have been flocking to Myanmar since the
country started to open up after decades of isolation, but news
of this dispute has led to a debate in the international press
about a lack of legal protection for foreign investments.
MEHL, which rarely issues public statements, said the case
is not about investment laws in Myanmar or how foreign investors
are treated.
"We know it will serve the interest of some parties to
politicise the dispute, but doing so does no justice to the case
or to anyone interested in investing in Myanmar," Myint Aung,
deputy managing director of the company, said in a statement.
"The fact is that we have a joint venture agreement that
protects our rights in the event of a default by F&N. The
arbitration speaks for our desire to adhere to proper and due
process," he added.
Public relations officials representing F&N declined to
comment when contacted on Wednesday. The company, a Singapore
property and drinks conglomerate, had earlier said in August
that there was no basis for MEHL's action and it intended to
vigorously contest the claim.
MEHL, one of two vast holding companies linked to Myanmar's
military, claimed a right under a joint venture agreement to buy
F&N's 55 percent stake in Myanmar Brewery Ltd after F&N
defaulted on a term in the agreement, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
MEHL declined to comment on the term on which it said F&N
had defaulted, but sources with knowledge of the case said it
was related to the change of shareholding structure of F&N,
after F&N was taken over by companies linked to Thai billionaire
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi earlier in the year.
MEHL is on the "Specially Designated Nationals List" of the
U.S. Treasury. Assets of individuals and companies on the list
are blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from
dealing with them, although the United States has waived
virtually all of its economic sanctions on the country.
Myanmar Brewery Ltd was set up in 1995 by MEHL with Heineken
NV through its Asian arm, Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd
(APB), which transferred its 55 percent stake to F&N in 1997.
The arbitration proceeding could take months and is likely
to be held in Singapore, a source familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)