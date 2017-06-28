By Simon Lewis and Shoon Naing
| YANGON, June 28
YANGON, June 28 Myanmar's military has engaged
in deadly clashes with ethnic minority rebels in the northeast
in the past week, state media reported on Wednesday, as concern
grows for three reporters detained by the military in the
region.
The journalists were taken into military custody in northern
Shan State on Monday after covering a drug-burning event
organised by the rebel Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA),
which demands more autonomy for the Ta'ang ethnic group.
The journalists' detention comes amid rising concern that
press freedoms are being eroded in Myanmar despite a transition
from full military rule, and underlines the challenge de facto
leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces in achieving peace.
Clashes between government troops and loosely allied rebel
groups close to Myanmar's border with China have set back peace
talks prioritsed by Suu Kyi when she took power last year.
The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said the
army - known as the Tatmadaw - had clashed five times with
insurgents since the army discovered a TNLA training camp on
June 20.
"During the engagements, several Tatmadaw officers and
troops were killed and a few were wounded. Four bodies of enemy
troops were also found," the newspaper said, citing unidentified
military officials.
The clashes took place while the three journalists were in
the TNLA zone for the drug-burning.
Two community groups said on Tuesday they had documented
extrajudicial killings, mass detention of civilians and torture
by the military in recent days.
In a statement, the Ta'ang Women's Organisation and the
Ta'ang Students and Youth Organisation also said the military
was responsible for mortar strikes that killed two villagers and
wounded one on Monday.
Military spokesmen were not immediately available for
comment. The army almost always rejects accusations of rights
abuses although it has in recent years acknowledged occasional
violations by soldiers and promised action.
'UNLAWFUL ASSOCIATIONS'
In a separate report, the Global New Light of Myanmar said
the TNLA and the Kachin Independence Army were responsible for
the attack on the villagers, citing the office of the commander
in chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.
The military has not disclosed the exact whereabouts of the
three reporters - Aye Nai and Pyae Phone Naing of Democratic
Voice of Burma and Lawi Weng, a senior reporter with the
Irrawaddy magazine.
Both publications, which operate in English and Burmese,
were formed in exile during military rule but have set up
bureaus in the commercial hub Yangon since pre-publication
censorship was officially abolished in 2012.
Lawi Weng is among the most experienced journalists covering
Myanmar's conflicts, and has reported from TNLA-controlled
territory in the past.
Suu Kyi's spokesman said on Tuesday the three would be
charged with a colonial-era Unlawful Associations Act that
outlaws contact with rebel groups.
They were being held at a military facility but would be
transferred to police custody within days, said Zaw Htay, the
spokesman.
The group the Committee to Protect Journalists said the
three should be released immediately and allowed to carry on
with their work.
"Using the archaic Unlawful Associations Act to incarcerate
journalists is an affront to democracy in Myanmar," the group's
Asia Program Coordinator Steven Butler said in a statement.
Following landmark elections in 2015, Nobel laureate Suu Kyi
came to power last year after decades of rule by military
generals or their proxies.
Suu Kyi does not have oversight over the armed forces, but
she has not used her party's parliamentary majority to repeal
many of the laws used by previous regimes to stifle dissent.
Journalists demonstrated in Yangon this month against what
they said were increasing curbs on free speech, especially the
use of a telecommunications law to prosecute reporters and
social media users for defamation.
