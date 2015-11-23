* Landslide hit makeshift settlement as workers slept
* Hopes of finding survivors fade
* Rescue worker estimates around 100 missing
By Aung Hla Tun
YANGON, Nov 23 Hopes faded on Monday that any of
100 people still missing would be found alive two days after a
landslide near a jade mine in northern Myanmar smashed into a
makeshift settlement, burying mine workers as they slept.
Rescue workers had recovered 104 bodies when the search was
suspended on Sunday night, state newspaper the Global New Light
of Myanmar reported on Monday.
It is unclear what caused a mountain of mining debris to
give way early on Saturday in Hpakant, a mountainous area in
northern Kachin State that produces some of the world's
highest-quality jade.
The mines and soil dump sites are hazardous and deaths among
workers picking through the slag piles for jade are common.
An estimated 100 people are still missing, according to
officials in the region, and the death toll was expected to rise
as the search resumed on Monday, said Tin Swe Myint, head of the
Hpakant Township Administration Department.
"We just don't know how many people exactly were buried
since we don't have any data on people living there," he told
Reuters by telephone on Sunday. "It was just a slum with these
... workers living in makeshift tents."
Workers, many of them migrants from elsewhere in Myanmar,
toil long hours in dangerous conditions searching for the
precious stones.
Ko Sai, a miner who was at a nearby camp, said the landslide
hit around 3 a.m., when many miners were sleeping.
"We just heard a loud noise sounding like thunder and saw
that the huge mountain collapsed and a huge wave of rubble was
moving and sprawling on a wide area," Ko Sai said.
"It was just like a nightmare," he said.
Several companies had dumped mining debris at the 200-acre
dump site, said Tin Swe Myint. The dump was near a mine
controlled by the Triple One Jade Mining Company, he said.
Much of the jade that is mined in Hpakant is believed to be
smuggled to neighbouring China, where the stone is highly
valued.
The value of jade production in Myanmar is estimated to have
been around $31 billion in 2014, according to researchers from
environmental advocacy group Global Witness, which published a
report on the opaque sector earlier this year.
(Writing by Timothy McLaughlin; Editing by Simon Webb and Paul
Tait)