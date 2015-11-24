YANGON Nov 24 Myanmar's newly elected
government said on Tuesday that it plans to tighten safety
controls at the country's poorly regulated jade mines after a
landslide swept over a mining encampment, resulting in a death
toll expected to reach around 200 people.
Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy(NLD) won a
resounding victory in the country's Nov. 8 polls, but her
government could risk conflict with powerful vested interests
controlling Myanmar's jade mines if it moves too forcefully to
rein in their business.
The jade business is dominated by companies linked to
leaders of the previous military government, ethnic armies and
cronies with close connections to the former junta.
"We will have to review the existing regulations and if
necessary will require the companies to have safe and adequate
dump sites when they apply for licenses," said Nyan Win, a
senior member of the NLD and spokesman for the party.
The NLD will dominate the new parliament when it sits in
February, though a quarter of seats are retained for unelected
military officials.
"If existing regulations have this provision, we will have
to enforce it," the NLD spokesman said.
The value of jade production in Myanmar is estimated to have
been around $31 billion in 2014, according to researchers from
environmental advocacy group Global Witness.
Rescue workers were still searching for the bodies of some
100 missing people, having already recovered 113 following the
disaster at a jade mine at Hpakant, in Myanmar's remote northern
mountains.
The landslide was caused by a gigantic slag heap of debris
excavated from mines, which subsided in the early hours of
Saturday and slid over the makeshift settlement at its foot,
burying the miners as they slept.
Poorly paid workers, many of them migrants from other parts
of the country, work in the mines or pick over dump sites for
pieces of the semi-precious stone that have been left behind.
Ye Htut, the spokesman for the President's Office, said that
safety measures put in place by the state government following
previous landslides were not followed and that the national
government would need to take a more active rol.
"The federal government needs to intervene to impose
stricter restrictions," he said.
