HPAKANT, Myanmar Nov 24 Myanmar's newly elected
government said on Tuesday it planned to tighten control over
the country's poorly regulated jade mines after a landslide
swept through a mining encampment, resulting in at least 113
deaths and 100 people still missing.
A manager from the company that operates the mine in
Myanmar's remote north told Reuters a similar accident in 2010
killed 50-60 workers at another site run by the firm,
underlining the lucrative industry's lax safety rules.
Myint Aye was spared from the latest landslide, which struck
while she was using the bathroom, but her son and husband were
killed.
"I still cannot believe it," she said. "When I came out from
the toilet, everything was just gone, along with my husband and
my son."
Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won a
resounding victory in the country's Nov. 8 polls.
But the new government could risk running up against
powerful vested interests controlling Myanmar's jade mines if it
moves too forcefully to rein in their business.
The jade industry is dominated by companies linked to
leaders of the previous military government, ethnic armies and
businessmen with close connections to the former junta.
"We will have to review the existing regulations and if
necessary will require the companies to have safe and adequate
dump sites when they apply for licenses," said Nyan Win, a
senior member of the NLD and spokesman for the party.
The NLD will dominate the new parliament when it sits in
February, although a quarter of seats are retained for unelected
military officials.
The value of jade production in Myanmar is estimated at
around $31 billion in 2014, according to researchers from
environmental advocacy group Global Witness.
But the U.S. Treasury maintains a ban on imports of jade
from the country and includes the industry among "specific
activities and actors that contribute to human rights abuses and
undermine Burma's democratic reform process."
SEARCH GOES ON
Rescue workers are still searching for some 100 missing
people, having already recovered 113 bodies following the
disaster at a jade mine at Hpakant, in Myanmar's remote northern
mountains.
The landslide was caused by a gigantic slag heap of debris
excavated from mines, which subsided in the early hours of
Saturday and slid over the makeshift settlement at its foot,
burying miners as they slept.
The dump site is operated by Triple One Jade Mining Company,
but several firms had used it for soil removed from mines.
Triple One dump site manager U Soe said the company was not
responsible for the deaths, and that workers voluntarily chose
to stay beneath the mountain of debris.
"It's not the company's fault," U Soe said. "Migrant miners
come and stay around the dump site because it is near and easy
to find raw jade stones. If they stay here, they don't need to
rent a place."
A similar accident happened at another dump site operated by
Triple One about five years ago, U Soe said. That accident
killed between 50 and 60 workers, he added.
General Thein Moe Tun, a military official for the Hpakant
region, said another pile of debris had given way in 2014 in the
near vicinity.
He said scores of people died in that accident and their
bodies were not recovered. Migrant workers had been ordered away
to nearby villages but refused to move, he added.
"The company will not be stopped from using this dump site,"
he said. "It is not their fault."
Poorly paid workers, many of them migrants from other parts
of the country, work in the mines or pick over dump sites for
pieces of the semi-precious stone that have been left behind.
Ye Htut, spokesman for the President's Office, said safety
procedures put in place by the state government following
previous landslides were not followed and the national
government would need to take a more active role in enforcing
them.
