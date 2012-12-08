YANGON Dec 8 Myanmar's government has
apologised for injuries, including serious burns, suffered last
month by monks and others when riot police cleared camps set up
to protest against evictions caused by the expansion of a copper
mine.
Minister of Religious Affairs Myint Maung made a formal
apology to 29 senior monks and said police regretted the
incident, state-owned television reported late on Friday.
Activists said at least 50 people had been injured when riot
police moved in at the Monywa mine in the northwest region of
Sagaing on Nov. 29. That included more than 20 Buddhist monks,
some with burns blamed on incendiary devices thrown by
police.
The mine is operated by the military-owned Union of Myanmar
Economic Holdings Ltd working with a unit of China North
Industries Corp, a Chinese weapons manufacturer.
Anger had grown at the heavy-handed police intervention,
reminiscent of the way dissent was stifled under the junta that
ruled Myanmar for half a century until President Thein Sein's
quasi-civilian, reformist government took office in March 2011.
As monks protested around the country, Thein Sein quickly
asked opposition leader and Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu
Kyi to head an investigation into the incident and the copper
mine project.
"The policemen who had to discharge their duties were
extremely sorrowful that monks, some novices and other persons
were wounded in the copper mining project incident," Myint Maung
told the monks, adding that the government would do its utmost
to ensure such "undesirable incidents" did not happen again.
"It was found that the monks and novices carried no guilt as
they were young and had no knowledge of political tricks," he
said.
No mention was made of how the burns were caused. The
authorities had previously said police had used tear gas and
water cannon.
At a news conference on Thursday, Suu Kyi said it would be
premature to blame anyone for the incident.
"It is impossible to satisfy everyone in such an inquiry,"
she said. "The commission will do its best to reveal the truth
and make the best suggestions bravely for the long-term
interests of the country, the people, and for cementing
democracy."
She said compromise would be necessary between villagers and
the operators of the mine.
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch has called the episode a test
case for the government's willingness to allow peaceful protest
and make the security forces accountable for abuses.
Residents say the $1 billion mine expansion involves the
unlawful confiscation of more than 7,800 acres (3,160 hectares)
of land.
