* Heavyweights deterred by shortcomings of law and order
* Conflict, land disputes fester in mineral-rich areas
* Only 11 foreign firms operate in Myanmar's mining sector
By Jared Ferrie
YANGON, Jan 7 With abundant mineral wealth from
jade and rubies to copper and coal, Myanmar ought to be looking
forward to a mining boom as it opens up its economy. But
long-running insurgencies and a murky regulatory framework are
holding back all but the intrepid.
Foreign investment in the Southeast Asian country as well as
home-grown development were held back by 49 years of military
rule that ended when a quasi-civilian, reformist government took
office in 2011 and started courting investors.
The security and regulatory risks remain daunting, however,
and although 69 foreign firms have registered to work in
Myanmar's mining sector, only 11 are operating.
One of them, Asia Pacific Mining Ltd (APML), has been
granted an exploration licence covering 650 square km (250
square miles) in restive Shan State, where it hopes to find
deposits of lead, zinc and silver.
On Jan. 5, APML announced that its first month of
exploration had yielded "significant discoveries of massive
sulfide silver-lead-zinc mineralisation" and said it expected to
start exploratory drilling by April.
APML's concession surrounds the Bawdwin mine, which CEO
Andrew Mooney said was the world's largest source of lead and
zinc in the 1930s.
Despite its prospects, Myanmar's risks will probably deter
big firms from investing any time soon, Mooney told Reuters.
"(Myanmar's) been off the radar since the 1960s," he said.
"In Southeast Asia, Indonesia is the major mining powerhouse. I
think Myanmar has the potential to overtake it."
A tumble in commodity prices may also deter some. Silver has
lost two-thirds of its value since 2011 and zinc has shed almost
20 percent since then.
WILDCATS
Myanmar's government cannot put a precise figure on its
potential mineral wealth and is unable to provide data on the
sector's worth before 1989.
Isolation under military rule plus international sanctions
hampered exploration work.
With $2.86 billion in foreign investment since 1989 - an
annual average of just $114 million - its mining sector is tiny
compared to that of Indonesia, where coal exports alone generate
revenue of over $25 billion a year, even at current low prices.
The limited surveying work done suggests large resources.
"Judging by the size of its mineral deposits, you would expect a
bonanza," the Oxford Business Group, an investment and economic
consultancy, said in its 2014 report on Myanmar.
Yet for now, Myanmar is the domain of small, wildcat
companies specialising in high-risk frontier investment.
Conflicts between the military and numerous ethnic minority
armies have flared since the 1950s and much of the mineral
wealth is in areas controlled by insurgents keen to get a share
of the spoils under any peace deals.
Underlining the risks, fighting was reported near APML's
concession area three days after it announced its licence in
October.
And earlier this month, a woman was killed and about a dozen
other people were wounded when police and villagers clashed in
central Myanmar during a protest over the expansion of a copper
mine owned by a Chinese firm and a Myanmar company controlled by
the military.
Legal hurdles are a problem, too: a new mining law has been
held up in parliament for more than a year. The bill in its
initial form did not inspire confidence among investors.
It lacks guarantees for firms to develop and exploit
minerals found through exploration, said Vicky Bowman, a former
Rio Tinto executive who is now director of the
Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business.
"The law has got stuck in parliament. It's been through
various committees," she said. "But I think now people are
realising that the current draft, if adopted, would mean an
opportunity to bring the sector up to international standards
had been wasted."
(Editing by Martin Petty, Henning Gloystein and Alan Raybould)