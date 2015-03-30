YANGON, March 30 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
is to form a joint venture with a Myanmar company that
will manufacture and distribute food for domestic and regional
markets, the companies said on Monday.
Mitsubishi will team up with Capital Diamond Star Group Ltd.
and will acquire as much as 30 percent of the joint venture,
called Lluvia Ltd, which plans to invest more than $200 million
in "businesses across the food value chain" over the next three
years, the companies said.
"Lluvia will leverage Mitsubishi Corporation's international
network to expand aggressively in the region and aims to be one
of Myanmar's first home-grown regional companies," they said in
a statement.
At home, Lluvia aims to develop the food industry's capacity
to produce its own products so that the Southeast Asian country
does not have to rely on imported goods, the statement said.
Capital Diamond Star declined to say how much Mitsubish was
investing in the venture.
The Mitsubishi deal comes amidst a surge of foreign direct
investment, which has soared to more than $8 billion this fiscal
year, $3 billion more than anticipated, Aung Naing Oo, head of
the state-run Myanmar Investment Commission, told Reuters last
week.
That follows sweeping political and economic reforms
launched by the semi-civilian government that took office in
2011 after 49 years of military rule.
(Reporting by Jared Ferrie; Editing by Alan Raybould)