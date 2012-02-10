Shin Gambira, leader of the All-Burmese Monks Alliance who was recently released, talks to supporters while attending the court hearing of Pyi Nyar Thiha, the head of Shwenyawar monastery, in the state committee of Sangha Maha Nayaka in Yangon January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

YANGON An activist monk who led a 2007 uprising against Myanmar's former military government has been detained for questioning by the authorities, just weeks after being released from prison, a fellow dissident said on Friday.

Shin Gambira, the leader of the Alliance of All Burma Buddhist Monks, was taken from a monastery in commercial capital Yangon at 2 a.m. (1930 GMT Thursday) by city authorities and officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the dissident monk told Reuters.

"When I asked (the authorities) why Shin Gambira was taken, they said: 'just for questioning. He will be sent back soon'," the monk, who goes by the name Issariya, said, adding he did not know of his friend's whereabouts.

Shin Gambira, 33, was one of the leaders of the pro-democracy "Saffron Revolution" during which monks led protests against the military junta that ruled the former Burma for 49 years until handing power to a reform-minded, nominally civilian government in March last year.

At least 31 people were killed during the uprising that was brutally crushed by security forces. Hundreds were beaten and arrested during protests initially sparked by a public outcry over cooking gas price rises.

The crackdown led to the imposition of additional Western sanctions on the regime -- embargoes that are currently being reviewed by the United States and the European Union in response to a series of reforms.

Shin Gambira was sentenced to 68 years in prison for his role in the protests but was released in a mass amnesty of political prisoners on Jan 13. In an interview last month, he said he had endured beatings, solitary confinement and sleep deprivation.

Several associates of Shin Gambira told Reuters they suspected he was suffering from mental problems because of the ill treatment and interrogation endured while in prison.

His detention will be closely watched by Western governments, which have warmly welcomed the release so far of an estimated 650 political prisoners in four amnesties since May last year.

Issariya said he suspected the monk was detained for entering a monastery that had been sealed off by the authorities.

"They were unarmed and they treated him with respect under my eye, but I just don't know what will happen later," he added.

An official at the Ministry of Religious Affairs could not confirm Shin Gambira had been taken away and said the issue was not the ministry's responsibility.

(Reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Martin Petty)