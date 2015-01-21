YANGON Jan 21 An international medical group
has resumed work in an area of northwest Myanmar after a
nine-month government ban on its presence in one of the poorest
parts of the country over allegations of bias.
Médecins Sans Frontières-Holland (MSF) said Tuesday it was
allowed to resume work on Dec. 17 in Rakhine State, where it has
provided health and emergency assistance since 1992.
The government ordered the international medical group out
of Rakhine in February 2014 after the group said it had treated
people it believed were victims of sectarian violence.
The government denied an attack had taken place and accused
MSF of being biased in favour of members of the minority Muslim
Rohingya community.
Aid groups have drawn the ire of some Buddhists who accuse
them of favouring the Rohingya. Humanitarian groups reject
accusations of bias in favour of Muslims.
Almost 140,000 of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya, most of
whom of whom are stateless, remain displaced after deadly
clashes with Buddhists in Rakhine in 2012.
The withdrawal of the agency, which had operated in the area
for more than 20 years, left half a million Rohingya without
access to reliable medical care.
"We hope to continue this dialogue with the authorities to
ensure that those who need it most in Rakhine state are able to
access the healthcare they need," Martine Flokstra, MSF Myanmar
operational adviser in Amsterdam, said in a statement.
The organisation said that since restarting its clinics last
month, it had done more than 3,480 consultations, mostly with
people with diarrhoea, respiratory infections, and chronic
conditions.
MSF is the largest provider of HIV/AIDS care in Myanmar,
currently treating more than 35,000 HIV patients nationwide, as
well as 3,000 people for tuberculosis.
