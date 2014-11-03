YANGON Nov 3 Police in Myanmar have been
ordered to exhume the body of a journalist who was shot dead by
the Army last month, the victim's wife told Reuters on Monday.
The incident comes at a sensitive time for Myanmar as the
government prepares to host U.S. President Barack Obama at a
regional summit later this month.
The U.S. State Department has called for a transparent
investigation into the death of the journalist, Par Gyi, a
former democracy activist who once worked as a bodyguard for
Aung San Suu Kyi.
His wife, Than Dar, said police had told her to go on
Wednesday to her husband's burial place at Shwewarchaung
Village, in Mon state, but gave her no other details.
She said she was unsure if she would be able to arrange for
an independent autopsy.
"I don't know anything yet," she said. "But I don't think
they will let me do that."
The police have said military representatives, the Myanmar
National Human Rights Commission, and legal and medical
personnel would witness the exhumation, along with police
officials.
President Thein Sein last week ordered Myanmar's National
Human Rights Commission to investigate the death, the government
said in a statement published in state media.
Par Gyi was detained by the Army on Sept. 30 after
photographing clashes between the military and the rebel
Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) and was killed on Oct.
4, the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political
Prisoners (AAPP) said.
The AAPP has disputed a statement by the military that Par
Gyi was shot when he tried to steal a gun from a soldier and
escape after being detained because he was a member of an ethnic
Karen rebel organization.
Than Dar, a prominent women's activist, denies her husband
was a member of any military organization. She says she suspects
he died while being tortured, leading the military to bury his
body in secret.
She urged the government to return the body to the family.
"I sent a request letter to bring my husband's body back to
Yangon for a proper cremation," she said. "But I don't know yet
when or if they'll allow me to do this."
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)