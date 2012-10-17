NAYPYITAW Oct 18 The New Light of Myanmar has
an image problem. That's putting it mildly.
Created in 1993 as the mouthpiece of a military junta, the
newspaper once described democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi as
"obsessed by lust and superstition," while praising the
achievements of generals who kept Myanmar in poverty and fear.
Its nickname was "The New Lies of Myanmar."
Now, with the junta gone and a reformist government in
power, the mouthpiece is getting a makeover.
"Feel free to ask me any question! We are very transparent
now!" cries Than Myint Tun, its affable, betel-nut-chewing
editor-in-chief during a Reuters tour of the state-run
newspaper, the first by the international media.
The New Light is the country's only English-language daily
-- but not for long. Among its reforms since taking power last
year, Myanmar's quasi-civilian government has effectively
scrapped censorship, boosting an already vibrant weekly
newspaper scene. It will allow the publication of privately
owned dailies from early 2013.
With competition looming, the long-derided New Light is
battling for relevance and readers.
Hate-filled propaganda has been replaced by lively
editorials and entertainment news. Cartoons that once showed Suu
Kyi as a toothless crone now comment on hot issues such as
political transparency and the popularity of Western dress.
And a black-and-white newspaper notorious for leaving its
readers with inky fingers is finally experimenting with colour.
All editions of the New Light and its Burmese-language sister
titles, Myanma Alin and Kyemon, will appear in colour by
mid-December.
The overhaul is part of an ambitious plan to revamp
Myanmar's lacklustre state-run television and print media with a
public service mandate.
"When the media is too commercialised it will fail to
present the interests of vulnerable groups, such as ethnic
minorities, women and youth," Ye Htut, Myanmar's deputy Minister
of Information, told Reuters. "So that area should be covered by
the state media."
"SKYFUL OF LIES"
Reforming an Orwellian propaganda organ won't be easy. The
New Light has few resources, no journalistically trained staff,
and an office located a 40-minute drive from the already
isolated capital Naypyitaw.
Than Myint Tun, 50, graduated in English from Mandalay
University, then spent 14 years in the army before leaving in
2000 to join the newspaper. "I'm ex-army," he says, before
introducing other members of the 26-strong editorial team. "He
was a veterinarian. He was an engineer." He flashes a ragged
smile. "We are very strange men."
Today, the newspaper might feel like a student rag overseen
by eccentrics -- in a field. But in the past, under the junta,
it was dreary and vicious.
Most stories and photographs showed retired dictator Than
Shwe or his fellow generals inspecting roads and bridges,
receiving blessings from Buddhist monks or lecturing
morose-looking civilians.
The newspaper called Suu Kyi a woman who "swings around a
bamboo pole brushed with cess", routinely denounced the Western
media ("VOA and BBC airing skyful of lies"), and exhorted
readers to "crush all internal and external destructive elements
as the common enemy."
It also put a favourable spin on the junta's well-documented
human rights abuses.
In 2003, for instance, hundreds of government thugs attacked
Suu Kyi's convoy at the northern town of Depayin. At least four
of her bodyguards were killed, said Human Rights Watch, with
credible reports of dozens more deaths. Amid global outrage, the
junta put Suu Kyi under house arrest again and didn't release
her until November 2010.
The newspaper claimed Suu Kyi's supporters had hurled stones
at locals staging a peaceful protest and accused her of
committing "acts counter to democracy."
Then, in 2007, dozens of people were killed after
pro-democracy protests led by Buddhist monks were crushed by
soldiers and police with live ammunition, savage beatings and
mass arrests. The newspaper claimed security forces had used
"the least force to disperse the mob" and blamed the unrest on
"hot-blooded monks."
Reforming the state-run media will mean winning back a
deeply suspicious public. "People see the state media as just a
government mouthpiece," says deputy minister Ye Htut. "We have
to change this perception. That's our major challenge."
He believes the newspaper also has a "unique role" to play
in informing the world about Myanmar's transformation.
SEX, DRUGS AND CRIME
Some stories in the new-look New Light remain stultifyingly
parochial ("Lost air-conditioner found in paddy field"). Others
have dubious news value ("Religious Affairs Minister deals with
religious matters").
Increasingly, however, the newspaper provides a daily
snapshot of a once-isolated nation undergoing rapid change.
There are reports of deadly road accidents, a by-product of
a recent surge in car imports, and frequent stories on drug
busts as Myanmar struggles to contain a home-grown epidemic of
methamphetamine use.
Crime was a taboo topic under the former junta, which liked
to laud the peace and stability of its rule. Now, stories range
from major timber rackets to minor roadside robberies.
The newspaper also translates the proceedings of Myanmar's
surprisingly feisty parliament.
With no native English speakers on staff, spelling mistakes
abound. A recent report misspelled the word "tical," an archaic
unit of mass equivalent to about 16 grams or half an ounce. Thus
a man was robbed of a necklace "weighing three tickles."
Its reporters rarely report. Instead, they sit and translate
articles from Myanma Alin, Kyemon and the Myanmar News Agency,
whose offices occupy the same compound.
"It's all about translating. Just translating," says Thet Ko
Ko, 26, who joined the newspaper five years ago. "And when
parliament is in session, we have to work seven days a week."
The New Light owes its far-flung location to strict zoning
rules that banish factories - including printing presses - from
the city centre. Built from scratch under the former junta,
Naypyitaw is already a five-hour drive north of the commercial
capital Yangon.
While its youthful reporters grumble about the isolation,
its middle-aged editors claim to enjoy country life.
"I like the peace and quiet," says Than Myint Tun. Even so,
he camps out at the office because he finds his government-issue
apartment nearby too lonely without his wife and three
daughters, who live in Yangon.
There are plans to move the newsroom closer to Naypyitaw and
re-open editorial offices in Yangon.
HOLD THE FRONT PAGE
Junta-era editorial policies still hold sway. State-run
newspapers must report, in dutifully numbing detail, the
movements of top officials. When Myanmar was a global pariah,
its military leaders didn't travel much, their movements
restricted by Western visa bans.
But Myanmar's reformist president Thein Sein is a
globetrotter, and the newspaper must dedicate acres of newsprint
to covering his recent trips to China, the United States and
South Korea.
Recently, the president shared the headlines with Suu Kyi,
whose September trip to the United States was proudly covered by
Myanmar's state-run media, another radical department from the
old days.
A total of 13,000 copies are printed daily and, with colour
pages attracting new advertisers, the newspaper hopes one day to
be financially self-sufficient. Than Myint Tun is clearly
dreaming big.
"I have a question," he says. "What do you think of the
paparazzi? Should their photos have a place in a newspaper?"
(Reporting By Andrew R.C. Marshall, Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher)