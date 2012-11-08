* Visit will be first by sitting U.S. president
* Tour to include stops in Thailand and Cambodia
* Chance for Obama to tout foreign policy accomplishment
By Matt Spetalnick and Aung Hla Tun
WASHINGTON/YANGON, Nov 8 President Barack Obama
will visit Myanmar this month and meet both its president and
its iconic opposition leader, marking a new milestone in U.S.
efforts to promote democratic reforms in the once-isolated
Southeast Asian country.
Obama will travel to Myanmar as part of a Nov. 17-20 tour of
Southeast Asia that will include stops in Thailand and Cambodia,
the White House said on Thursday as it confirmed details of his
first international trip since voters gave him a second term in
an election on Tuesday.
The visit to Myanmar, the first by a sitting U.S. president,
will give Obama a chance to hold talks with President Thein Sein
and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to encourage the
country's "ongoing democratic transition," White House spokesman
Jay Carney said.
Obama's presence in Myanmar, also known as Burma, will be
the strongest endorsement so far from the international
community of the country's transformation under the
quasi-civilian government of Thein Sein, who took office in
March 2011 after decades of military rule.
The visit will allow Obama to highlight what many see as a
first-term foreign policy accomplishment in helping to push
Myanmar's generals onto the path of democratic change. Obama
will be in Myanmar on Nov. 19, according to a senior government
source in Yangon.
He is going ahead with the trip despite recent sectarian
violence in western Myanmar, which has drawn concern from the
United States, the European Union and U.N. human rights
investigators.
Some 89 people were killed in clashes between Buddhist
Rakhines and minority Muslim Rohingyas, according to the latest
official toll covering the last 10 days of October. Many
thousands more have been displaced by the violence.
SANCTIONS EASED
The United States eased sanctions on Myanmar this year in
recognition of the political and economic changes under way, and
many U.S. companies are looking at starting operations in the
country, located between China and India, with abundant
resources and low-cost labour.
In November 2011, Hillary Clinton became the first U.S.
secretary of state to visit Myanmar in more than 50 years.
Obama has sought to consolidate ties and reinforce U.S.
influence across Asia in what officials have described as a
policy "pivot" toward the region as wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
wind down.
Myanmar grew close to China during decades of isolation,
reinforced by Western sanctions over its poor human rights
record, but it is now seeking to expand relations with the West.
Obama met Suu Kyi during her visit to the United States in
September. Thein Sein was also in the United States around the
same time to attend the opening of the U.N. General Assembly in
New York, but the two leaders did not meet.
Suu Kyi, who spent years in detention under the military as
the symbol of the pro-democracy movement and was elected to
parliament in April, will be in India just before Obama's visit
to Myanmar.
"She is leaving for India on a week-long visit on November
12, but I am not sure when exactly she will be back," Nyan Win,
an official of her National League for Democracy party, told
Reuters.
Obama will also be in Southeast Asia to attend meetings in
Cambodia centered around an annual summit of the 10-country
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is usually
extended to take in leaders of partner countries.
Preliminary details for this year show the event will run
from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20 and the Cambodian government has said
Obama will be in the capital, Phnom Penh, on Nov. 18. The U.S.
administration has not confirmed that date.
The heads of government of China, Japan, Russia and other
countries are also expected in Cambodia for the meetings.
Obama will also visit Thailand while he is in Asia, the
White House said.