By Jessica Jaganathan
| SINGAPORE, July 10
SINGAPORE, July 10 Myanmar is seeking
joint-venture partners to import, store, distribute and sell oil
products in the Southeast Asian country, according to a tender
document seen by Reuters.
The Myanma Petroleum Products Enterprise (MPPE) operates
storage facilities and is in charge of retail and wholesale
distribution of petroleum products under Myanmar's Ministry of
Energy.
It now wants foreign companies to submit a bid to form a
joint venture in order to serve customers better and to improve
the management of business in an environmentally friendly
manner, according to the document.
The new joint-venture company will be required to expand the
business and rehabilitate existing facilities. MPPE will hold 51
percent of equity while the foreign company will hold the rest.
MPPE's contribution will include land use rights and
existing facilities which include buildings, equipment,
machinery and infrastructure, according to the document.
The joint venture will be for a maximum of 30 years after
which it could be extendable by two 10-year periods.
Applicants need to have a minimum of 10 years experience and
are required to have a traded a volume of at least 2.7 million
cubic metres of oil products per year in the last three years.
The tender closes on Oct. 20.
Last month, Myanmar sought investors to help build a new
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal and supply chain business
for the distribution and marketing of the cooking and heating
fuel.
In 2010, MPPE transferred 216 filling stations to private
companies across the country, most of them run by businessmen
close to the former military government.
MPPE still runs 12 filling stations which supply state-owned
vehicles.
Fuel demand has risen quickly with the size of the fleet in
Myanmar. Car ownership has nearly tripled since Myanmar's
semi-civilian government embarked on wide-ranging economic
reforms after taking office in 2011.
Oil shipments to Myanmar have been on the rise in recent
years with companies such as Hin Leong, Trafigura and PetroChina
supplying oil products, traders said.
The value of fuel imports totalled $2.3 billion in the
2013-2014 fiscal year, up from $1.92 billion in 2010-2011,
according to government data.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)